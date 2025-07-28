Listen Live
Everything You Missed at the Cincinnati Music Festival [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Published on July 28, 2025

Toni Braxton

The 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival (CMF) was a full-on takeover this year. Live broadcasts, surprise performances, emotional tributes, legends— you name it *Shirley Caesar voice*! Even when the weather tried to put us down, there wasn’t a dull moment anywhere downtown.

If you missed it, we got you covered…

Thursday

The weekend jumped off early with Rickey Smiley and the crew broadcasting live on Fountain Square. The energy was right. A crowd gathered well before sunrise, and by 6 a.m., the Square was already packed.

That night, it was all about the culture. The “Celebration of Hip-Hop” at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center brought heat to the stage with Young MC, Sugarhill Gang & The Furious Five, Scarface, and Goodie Mob. It was a true ode to the genre and era that laid the foundation for so much of today’s sound.

Friday

Another early morning on Fountain Square for the Rickey Smiley Morning Show but Friday hit different. It was 91 degrees by 7 a.m. and still, people showed up ready. Why? Ice Cube pulled up. He surprised the crowd, and then casually performed “It Was a Good Day” and “You Can Do It.” Totally unplanned.

Friday night back inside Paycor Stadium, The Zapp Band featuring Dreion brought the funk. PJ Morton and Anthony Hamilton gave us the soul. Then Jazmine Sullivan hit the stage, for her first Cincy performance in over a decade, and let everybody have it. “Lions, Tigers, and Bears.” “Girl Like Me.” “Pick Up Your Feelings.” She took the stadium to CHUCH (yes it’s spelled right), I almost threw a shoe.

Earth, Wind & Fire had every section up out their seats and moving. They ran through decades of hits, the kind you grew up on. Only two of the original members were present, but that didn’t stop them from delivering a 10/10 experience. You couldn’t tell anybody in that stadium that it wasn’t 1979 again.

Saturday

Saturday afternoon was busy on all fronts. Over at the Heritage Bank Center, Ice Cube’s BIG3: Summer in the City game tipped off at 1 p.m. The roster was stacked: Dwight Howard, Jeff Ayers, Lance Stephenson, and more. Coaching legends like Nancy Lieberman, Gary Payton, and Julius Erving were locked in courtside. Halftime brought performances by DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia and Cincinnati’s own Skylar Blatt.

Saturday night at the stadium had no skips, almost. 112. The Bar-Kays. Lucky Daye. All came with high energy for the final night. Then the queen herself, Toni Braxton, glided on stage in a sizzling red fit and gave us everything from “He Wasn’t Man Enough”, “Please”, and “Just Be a Man About It.” She took a pause to honor her late sister Traci Braxton, then wrapped with an unforgettable performance of “Unbreak My Heart”.

Just as LL Cool J took the stage, the weather pulled a stunt. A lightning warning hit mid-show and the crowd was asked to shelter in the concourse. Many thought that was the end of the night, but it was only a short delay. About 45 minutes later, Uncle L was back with “Luv U Better”, “I Need Love”, and “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Then the plot twist of the weekend… REV RUN joined him on stage. The entire stadium went up in flames, because who would’ve thunk it?!

RELATED: LL Cool J Surprises Cincinnati Music Festival with a Hip-Hop Pioneer

The finale rolled right into a tribute to Frankie Beverly, featuring original Maze member Roame Lowry and guitarist JuBu Smith.

Joe opened the tribute with “Can’t Get Over You.” Maze founder Roame Lowry followed up with heartfelt words and the origin story about Maze.

After 7 and Raheem DeVaughn continued the salute, then in walked Mr. Bigg himself— Ronald Isley. Dressed in crispy all white and backed by JuBu, the Lincoln Heights legend delivered a smooth, joyful version of “Golden Time of Day.” A perfect full-circle moment to end a stacked weekend.

Scroll for exclusive photos and videos covering all the action!

1. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

3. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

4. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

5. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

7. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

8. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

9. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

10. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

11. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

12. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

13. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

15. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

17. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

18. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

19. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

20. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

21. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

22. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

23. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

24. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

25. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

26. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

27. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

28. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

30. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

31. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

32. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

33. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

34. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

35. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

36. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

39. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

40. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

41. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

42. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

43. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Source:Kya Kelly

44. Sugarhill Gang

Sugarhill Gang Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

45. Scarface

Scarface Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

46. Goodie Mob

Goodie Mob Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

47. Scarface

Scarface Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

48. Goodie Mob

Goodie Mob Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

49. Scarface

Scarface Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

50. Young MC

Young MC Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

51. Goodie Mob

Goodie Mob Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

52. Sugarhill Gang

Sugarhill Gang Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

53. Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

56. Anthony Hamilton

Anthony Hamilton Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

57. Anthony Hamilton

Anthony Hamilton Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

59. Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

60. Earth, Wind, and Fire

Earth, Wind, and Fire Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

61. PJ Morton

PJ Morton Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

62. Earth, Wind, and Fire

Earth, Wind, and Fire Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

64. Zapp Band & King Records

Zapp Band & King Records Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

65. Zapp Band & King Records

Zapp Band & King Records Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

66. Zapp Band & King Records

Zapp Band & King Records Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

67. Ice Cube

Ice Cube Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

68. Ice Cube

Ice Cube Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

69. Earth, Wind, and Fire

Earth, Wind, and Fire Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

70. Earth, Wind, and Fire

Earth, Wind, and Fire Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

71. Earth, Wind, and Fire

Earth, Wind, and Fire Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

72. Earth, Wind, and Fire

Earth, Wind, and Fire Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

73. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

74. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

75. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

76. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

77. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

78. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

79. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

80. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

81. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

82. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

83. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

84. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

85. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

86. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

88. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

89. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

91. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

92. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

93. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

94. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

95. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

96. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

97. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

98. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

99. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

100. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

101. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

102. BIG3: Summer in the City

BIG3: Summer in the City Source:Kya Kelly

104. 112

112 Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

105. 112

112 Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

106. The Bar-Kays

The Bar-Kays Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

107. 112

112 Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

108. The Bar-Kays

The Bar-Kays Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

109. Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

110. Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

111. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

112. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

114. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

115. LL Cool J

LL Cool J Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

116. LL Cool J & Rev Run

LL Cool J & Rev Run Source:Cara Owsley

117. Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

119. Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

120. After 7

After 7 Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

