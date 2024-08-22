Every Song Played During The 2024 DNC’s Roll Call

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago turned its traditional roll call into a vibrant celebration, featuring songs that embodied the essence of each U.S. state and territory. This musical journey showcased a blend of classic hits and contemporary anthems, reflecting the rich diversity of American culture.For instance, Alaska resonated with “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, while California highlighted its spirit with Tupac’s “California Love” and Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us.” Hawaii embraced its tropical vibe with Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” and Texas featured Beyoncé’s powerful “Texas Hold ‘Em.”Pennsylvania brought energy with Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” and Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly,” while Louisiana got the crowd lit with DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.” New York showcased its pride with “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, capturing the city’s iconic stature. Other states like Michigan chose Michigan Native Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” symbolizing resilience, and West Virginia embraced its roots with John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The playlist was a careful blend of the familiar and the fresh, appealing to a wide audience and reinforcing the message of unity in diversity. By connecting each state to its cultural roots through music, the DNC effectively created a sense of national togetherness while celebrating the unique contributions of each region to the American story. Scroll Down to see which each state picked as their region Song!