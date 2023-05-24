Fantastic Voyage

Every Member of Dru Hill Performs on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 24, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Source: Nia Noelle / @Nia_Noelle


The 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage welcomed Dru Hill to the stage and they delivered an epic performance!

Sisqo reminded fans that the band is celebrating their 25th anniversary of being a group and they did so by bringing every member (past and present) of the group for their performance.

Check out the pictures and more from their performance below

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Every Member of Dru Hill Performs on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com

1. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill

2. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Source:@Nia_Noelle

Dru Hill lit the stage up on Tuesday night of the 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

3. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers Source:@Nia_Noelle

The audience loved every moment of the Dru Hill performance.

4. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers Source:@Nia_Noelle

Jazz joined the group for the special performance on 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

5. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers Source:@Nia_Noelle

Sisqo shows of his chain

6. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers Source:@Nia_Noelle

The audience durring the Dru Hill performance.

7. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers Source:@Nia_Noelle

Dru Hill performance on Tuesday night of the 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

8. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers Source:@Nia_Noelle

Dru Hill on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage  Tuesday night just before the Isley Brothers

9. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers Source:@Nia_Noelle

Dru Hill lit the stage up on Tuesday night of the 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

10. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers Source:@Nia_Noelle

Sisqo sings a solo during the Dru Hill performance on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

11. Fantastic Voyage Dru Hill 2023

Fantastic Voyage Dru Hill 2023 Source:BreAnna Holmes

One lucky listener got to keep Sisqo’s leather jacket!

12. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers Source:@Nia_Noelle

Dru Hill performance on Tuesday night of the 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

Close