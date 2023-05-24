Every Member of Dru Hill Performs on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage welcomed Dru Hill to the stage and they delivered an epic performance!
Sisqo reminded fans that the band is celebrating their 25th anniversary of being a group and they did so by bringing every member (past and present) of the group for their performance.
Check out the pictures and more from their performance below
1. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill
2. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru HillSource:@Nia_Noelle
Dru Hill lit the stage up on Tuesday night of the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
3. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley BrothersSource:@Nia_Noelle
The audience loved every moment of the Dru Hill performance.
4. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley BrothersSource:@Nia_Noelle
Jazz joined the group for the special performance on 2023 Fantastic Voyage
5. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley BrothersSource:@Nia_Noelle
Sisqo shows of his chain
6. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley BrothersSource:@Nia_Noelle
The audience durring the Dru Hill performance.
7. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley BrothersSource:@Nia_Noelle
Dru Hill performance on Tuesday night of the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
8. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley BrothersSource:@Nia_Noelle
Dru Hill on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Tuesday night just before the Isley Brothers
9. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley BrothersSource:@Nia_Noelle
Dru Hill lit the stage up on Tuesday night of the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
10. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley BrothersSource:@Nia_Noelle
Sisqo sings a solo during the Dru Hill performance on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
11. Fantastic Voyage Dru Hill 2023Source:BreAnna Holmes
One lucky listener got to keep Sisqo’s leather jacket!
12. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley BrothersSource:@Nia_Noelle
Dru Hill performance on Tuesday night of the 2023 Fantastic Voyage