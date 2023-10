Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We were at the Madam Walker Legacy Center for the live broadcast of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell from 6 AM to 10 AM! There were perfromances from Lamar Campbell as well as Demetrius West who took the stage early to deliver an amazing song. Admission was free all day for Indianapolis locals to come out and praise with us! Chech out the fun we had below!

Erica Campbell’s Live Broadcast at the Madam Walker was originally published on praiseindy.com