Elon Musk Dragged On X After Sharing Deepfake of Kamala Harris
Elon Musk Dragged On His Own Crappy Platform For Sharing Deepfake Video of Vice President Kamala Harris
Elon Musk continues to prove he is the biggest OP of them all. Bootleg Tony Stark, aka Elon Musk, already got called broke on his platform, X, formerly Twitter, after walking back his $45 million a month donation pledge to the Orange Menace, Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. Now, he is under more scrutiny from not just users on the X platform but the Kamala Harris campaign and prominent Democrats for reposting a manipulated video of VP Harris saying, “selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire,” the GOP’s latest way being racist, without outright saying racist sh*t.
In his post sharing the video, the Tesla chief wrote in the caption, “This is amazing” followed with the crying laughing emoji. In the deepfake video, which is still on Musk’s timeline, Harris says, “I, Kamala Harris, am your Democratic candidate because Joe Biden finally exposed his senility in the debate.” The fake VP Harris continues by calling herself the “ultimate diversity hire” because “I’m both a woman and a person of color, so if you criticize anything I say you’re both sexist and racist.” The fake Harris goes on to brand herself a “deep fake puppet” who learned from another “puppet,” Joe Biden.”
The Harris Campaign RespondsSpeaking with the AP, the Harris campaign responded to Musk, “The American people want the real freedom, opportunity, and security Vice President Harris is offering, not the fake, manipulated lies of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.” Biden/Harris surrogate and California Governor Gavin Newsom also criticized Musk, saying that “manipulating a voice in an ‘ad’ like this one should be illegal.” Senator Amy Klobuchar suggests that Musk’s post breaks his platform’s “synthetic and manipulated media policy.” Musk doubled down on the post, replying, “Not to mention Pullitsir Prize winner Dr Head, first name Dick” and “Newsom should create an endowed chair at Univ of California for Prof Deeznuts.” Social media continues to drag Musk; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.
Elon Musk Dragged On His Own Crappy Platform For Sharing Deepfake Video of Vice President Kamala Harris was originally published on hiphopwired.com
