Elon Musk Walks Back $45 Million A Month Donation To Donald Trump’s Re-Election Effort, Xitter Thinks “He Ain’t Got It”

Is the excitement surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris’s becoming the Democratic nominee for president following Joe Biden stepping aside making Elon Musk nervous about Donald Trump’s chances of winning?After proudly announcing that he would bless Donald Trump with a $45 million a month allowance in the form of donations to the America PAC, a group backing the disgraced former president’s re-election bid, Elon Musk says that will no longer be the case.Or, he was probably talking out the side of his neck and had no intentions of sending the orange menace any money in the first place. Per Raw Story

“What’s been reported in the media is simply not true. I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump,” Musk said in an interview over his X platform with Jordan Peterson, the far-right Canadian psychologist and media personality. He went on to say that “I don’t prescribe to [a] cult of personality,” and that America PAC “is not supposed to be a sort of hyperpartisan” group, but rather one that promotes “meritocracy” and “freedom” from “as much government intervention as possible.”

Elon Musk’s History of Being A Flip-Flopper

Believe it or not, Musk was once very vocal about his dislike of Trump, describing him as a "bull in a china shop." Musk's views have shifted aggressively to the right recently in the name of "free speech," and he hasn't been shy about his stances after his reluctant acquisition of Twitter, which he stupidly rebranded as X. The Tesla chief is now one of the main pushers of outright racist right-wing talking points and propaganda and even disowned his child, saying his seed is "dead to him" and is corrupted by the "woke mind virus" for coming out as transgender.