Happy Holy Week!

It’s hard to believe that Resurrection Sunday is quickly approaching, however, it’s time to start thinking about everything that encompasses Easter including the music.

Many of us grew up on hymns and choir music, so we know what we like.

But for those who need a little help getting your Easter Weekend playlist together, we have some suggestions for you!

Tell us, what are your favorite Easter songs?

10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist was originally published on praisebaltimore.com