10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist

Published on April 3, 2023

The crucifix symbol of christ Jesus cross on the holy spirit light background

Source: shuang paul wang / Getty

Happy Holy Week!

It’s hard to believe that Resurrection Sunday is quickly approaching, however, it’s time to start thinking about everything that encompasses Easter including the music.

RELATED: 3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Many of us grew up on hymns and choir music, so we know what we like.

But for those who need a little help getting your Easter Weekend playlist together, we have some suggestions for you!

Tell us, what are your favorite Easter songs?

1. Celebrate – T.D. Jakes

2. Matthew 28 – Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers

3. Calvary (Luke 23:33-46) – Richard Smallwood With Vision

4. He Is Lord – Bishop Leonard Scott

5. Resurrection Medley (LIVE) – Donnie McClurkin

6. Risen – Israel Houghton

7. EASTER – Travis Greene feat. Todd Dulaney

8. Worth (Hymns Medley) | Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration – Anthony Brown

9. Blood Donor – Malcolm Williams & Great Faith

10. Because of Calvary – John P. Kee

