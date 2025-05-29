EA Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Game, Shutters Cliffhanger Games Studio, Gamers React

According to the website, EA Entertainment President Laura Miele stated in an email that the recent changes, cancellations, and other moves were aimed at “sharpening our focus and putting our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities.”

Gamers Are Sad About Black Panther’s Cancellation & Layoffs At EA

“You’ve got to be fucking kidding me. First Wonder Woman (a female led game) gets cancelled and now

Black

Panther

(a poc led game) gets cancelled, and neither of them ever had a video game before. This really is Trvmp’s America…” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

more layoffs as the

Black

Panther

game cancelled and the studio closed it keeps getting worse :(,” Kinda Funny and GamerTag Radio’s Parris Lilly said.