Luxury e-commerce site FWRD held a party to celebrate Dwayne Wade’s induction into the NBA Hall of Fame on August 6. His fellow celebrity friends showed up slaying.

Wearing some of the hottest designers, newest trends, and daring outfits, attendees understood the assignment with every look. A-listers rumored at the event include Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo, Keyshia Cole, Ryan Destiny, Lauren London, Yung Miami, Karrueche Tran, and more.

FWRD held Dwyane Wade’s swanky celebrity party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The soiree celebrated the basketball star’s 16-year career. Wife and fellow fashion icon Gabrielle Union matched Wade’s fly at the event.

According to Vogue and Fashionista, the evening started with dinner and mingling and ended with dancing in the lounge. DJ Khaled’s “All We Do Is Win” was reportedly played during the night.

See looks from some of Dwayne Wade’s most stylish celebrity friends. Which one is your favorite?

10 Stylish Celebrity Looks From Dwayne Wade’s Hall Of Fame Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com