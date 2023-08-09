10 Stylish Celebrity Looks From Dwayne Wade’s Hall Of Fame Party

Luxury e-commerce site FWRD held a party to celebrate Dwayne Wade’s induction into the NBA Hall of Fame on August 6. His fellow celebrity friends showed up slaying.
Wearing some of the hottest designers, newest trends, and daring outfits, attendees understood the assignment with every look. A-listers rumored at the event include Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo, Keyshia Cole, Ryan Destiny, Lauren London, Yung Miami, Karrueche Tran, and more.
FWRD held Dwyane Wade’s swanky celebrity party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The soiree celebrated the basketball star’s 16-year career. Wife and fellow fashion icon Gabrielle Union matched Wade’s fly at the event.
According to Vogue and Fashionista, the evening started with dinner and mingling and ended with dancing in the lounge. DJ Khaled’s “All We Do Is Win” was reportedly played during the night.
See looks from some of Dwayne Wade’s most stylish celebrity friends. Which one is your favorite?
1. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross said she is “OUTSIDE” in this sheer but elegant mesh midnight blue dress. After posting the outfit, the “Girlfriend” star told fans she would probably wear it again. We don’t blame her!
2. Uche NwosuSource:Instagram
MTV’s “Are You The One?” Uche Nwosu showed up bold, sparkly, and dressed in black. The sheer skirt of her dress topped off her look.
3. Chloe BaileySource:Instagram
Mugler is perfect for fashion girlies. The designer brand is sexy, daring, and fashion-forward – and so is Chloe Bailey. We love “The In Pieces” artist in this white spiral illusion Mugler gown.
4. Karrueche TranSource:Instagram
Karrueche had the ultimate date night with FWRD and some of her best girlfriends in this cute multicolored mini dress. Paired with a short, waved cut and fur clutch, the “Claws” star looked fresh, trendy, and young.
5. Quinta BrunsonSource:Instagram
2023 continues to be Quinta Brunson’s year, and we love that for her. The “Abbott Elementary” creator attended the LA party in a two-piece maxi skirt set from Micas.
6. Ryan DestinySource:Instagram
Ryan Destiny, the queen of a low-cut dress, looked fabulous at the FWRD party. Ryan paired a simple but sexy low-cut gown with chunky gold accessories.
7. Yung MiamiSource:Instagram
Yung Miami ate the girlies up in this sheer, hip hugging mini dress. From the matching sheer strappy shoes to the sleek longer-than-there ponytail, the City’s Girl’s look was giving.
8. Tia MowrySource:Instagram
Tia Mowry was a purple monochromatic dream in this evening ensemble. The pairing of her short Isabel Marant mini skirt with an oversized button down and clear heels showed Tia’s legs and gave us an entire lewk.
9. Kimora and Ming Lee SimmonsSource:Instagram
Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter Ming Lee bring a new meaning to “Little Black Dress.” We love both takes on the classic, but sophisticated look for the night.