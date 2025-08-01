Dreka Gates Has Had Enough, Files For Divorce From Kevin Gates Following Split From Opportunistic Muslim, Brittany Renner

Egregiously horny rapper Kevin Gates is down another wife.

Dreka Gates, who has been married to Kevin Gates since 2015, has filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences in papers filed on Wednesday, July 30, TMZ reports.

In addition, she is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children — Islah (12) and Khaza (11), and spousal support from the rapper. The celebrity gossip site also reports that she put a big fat check in the box, denying the court’s ability to reward the Baton Rouge rapper with spousal support.

It’s unclear if the now-former married couple had a prenup.

News of The Divorce Comes After Brittany Renner’s Divorce From Kevin Gates

Dreka kicking Kevin Gates to the curb comes a month after Brittany Renner, who converted to Islam to marry the man she admitted she was crushing on, also divorced from the “Me Too” rapper just after 52 days of marriage.

“We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,” Renner told REAL 92.3 LA. “I don’t feel like it’s a sucky situation because what is meant to be is always going to be.”

She continued, “I followed my heart, and that’s what more than most people can say, and I think when you do that, you get all the clarity you need, and there’s no stone left unturned, and there’s no regret […] A lot of people, their issue is, even just in dating, in marriage, it’s people just don’t give it their all. They don’t just go for it. But I feel like when you do, you’re at peace with whatever happens because I gave 100 percent.”

There’s still the matter of whether their marriage is even official, being that Gates was still married to Dreka. Renner dropped the bombshell that they were married when she spoke about her abrupt conversion to Islam, crediting the religion for bettering her life.

“Islam has made my life better in every single category,” she said. “And like my husband says, the closer you get to God, the more you get. Literally in every category of my life. I mean, dreams happen.”

She is back to her regular influencer self, and you couldn’t even tell she once wore a full hijab and abaya to cover her features.

Dreka Touched On Her Relationship With Kevin Gates & Cheating Rumors

Dreka, who was the rapper’s former manager and now ex-wife, spoke on their relationship as well as cheating allegations, claiming that she had a relationship with her female trainer.

“I HAVE to address this because it’s really gone a little too far and I don’t care for social media to continue to spread this misinformation,” she wrote in reply to a follower asking her why she stepped out on Gates. “I have NEVER had any type of sexual or romantic encounters with my personal trainer or any ‘hired help’ and will NEVER. And just to make it CLEAR, sorry ladies but I am strictly [eggplant emoji] and I do not do plastic. I need the real thang! Please and thank you.”

Social media, of course, has thoughts on Dreka choosing peace and officially heading back to the streets.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Dreka Gates Has Had Enough, Files For Divorce From Kevin Gates Following Split From Opportunistic Muslim, Brittany Renner was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. LOL 2. Bruh 3. 4. 5. 6. Man 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13.