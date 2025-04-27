Draymond Green Appears To Roast Jalen Green’s Nail Polish, Social Media Salutes The Trolling

, for someone like Draymond Green, who’s already always on go mode, that increased level of competition has made his trash-talking Soall the more legendary.

Adding to it, his Finals-tested Golden State Warriors snuck into the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament and have been going against the number 2 seeded Houston Rockets, culminating in a chippy Game three with a 104-93 win.

Suddenly up 2-1 once the final buzzer sounded, Draymond met Jalen Green at half court and began mouthing off as Fred VanVleet played interference.

While players and coaches ensure the altercation doesn’t escalate, Draymond appears to mimic painting his nails, which would be a dig at the 23-year-old who wore black polish during the game.

It ended there, as his teammates escorted Jalen off the court, but he spoke on the Draymond run-in during the post-game interview.

“Just talking. He can’t really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way,” Jalen told the media.

The Houston star only dropped nine points last night, a far cry from the 38 points he scored as he led his team to victory in Game 2.

Green wasn’t much more effective on the offensive end, but proved why he’s third in 2025’s Defensive Player of the Year voting , logging

eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals

The series has already had a few contentious moments, especially in Game two, filled with

technical fouls, a flagrant foul, and a Jimmy Butler injury.

They were highlighted when a “F-ck you Draymond” chant erupted from Houston’s Toyota Center crowd.

Coach Steve Kerr thought fans went too far despite Draymond’s infamous bullying.

“It’s not ideal when a crowd is chanting ‘F you, Draymond.’ I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember that the guy has kids,” Kerr suggested

As for Draymond, he’s used to the hate and just wishes the diss was more unique.

“It’s not original. Been there before, and won a championship while it was happening (in the 2022 NBA Finals),” Green bragged . “Can’t steal other people’s sh-t. That belongs to Boston.”

With Game four kicking off Monday night in the Chase Center and Butler’s readiness still up in the air after suffering a

pelvic and deep gluteal muscle contusion from a nasty fall, it’s become an interesting series.