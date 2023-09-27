Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Drake’s OVO Brand Partners With NCAA Colleges For Limited Edition Collection

Published on September 27, 2023

October's Very Own has partnered with NCAA Colleges For limited-edition collection

Source: OVO / OVO


Drake’s love for college sports has finally made its way to his OVO clothing brand.

OVO has partnered with the NCAA to give some of the most elite higher education squads their own limited edition OVO-branded gear.

The lucky schools include Kentucky Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, North Carolina Tar Heels, Memphis Tigers, and Kevin Durant’s Texas Longhorns.

Within the boutique collection is more than your typical college-named sweatshirts and t-shirts. With the OVO owl stitched into all the pieces, fans can cop varsity jackets, hoodies, basketball shorts and caps.

The jackets feature letterman stylings on the front with the October’s Very Own banner weaved in and the school’s name on the opposite breast. The team’s name is on the back in plush chenille lettering, playing off the two-tone sleeves and body.

For the hats, the vintage collegiate style continues with scripted lettering across the front, a prominent owl logo on the side, and another embossed on the rear buckle for added detailing.

If bottoms are more your vibe, the collection also offers a pair of basketball shorts with a tonal owl along one leg and the school’s logo on the other.

For the UK pieces, OVO even got Coach John Calipari to rock the jacket in the campaign.

The Wildcats collaboration is a no-brainer since Drake’s got a long-documented relationship with Coach Calipari.

He even let the team borrow the pool at his $100 million Toronto estate over the summer.

“Alright, we’re at Drake’s relaxing. Really wish you were with us. What is that? Is that a hotel?” Coach Cal says as he panned to show off the massive home in a video.”

The prices for the collegiate goods have yet to be announced, but expect the collaboration to go on sale this Friday, Sept. 29, just a week ahead of Drake’s latest album For All The Dogs release.

Get a better look at the entire collection below, and make sure you buy your squad’s OVO-approved threads.

Drake’s OVO Brand Partners With NCAA Colleges For Limited Edition Collection  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

