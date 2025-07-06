Drake’s New Track “What Did I Miss?” Addresses Beef & Betrayal, Social Media Reacts

Drake‘s been hinting at his new album —allegedly titled Iceman— for weeks, but last night, July 4, he ushered in his latest era with a new single.

It all began when he cryptically posted to his social media, alerting fans that he’d be dropping something at 9pm.

Eventually, a livestream YouTube entitled ‘ICEMAN EPISODE ONE’ launched, showing a back room of a random warehouse for about an hour with random glimpses of Drake walking around like a blue-collar worker on his lunch break.

Then, the beat finally drops and he premieres his new song, “What Did I Miss?” The scene quickly changes to Drake surrounded by dozens of long guns meticulously laid out near a backyard pool while dancing.

Although he may have claimed that he was done rapping about his tiring beef with Kendrick Lamar, he immediately falls back into addressing his newfound enemies.

“Askin’ me, “How did it feel?” Can’t say it didn’t surprise me,” he harmonizes in the chorus. “Last time I looked to my right, you n-ggas was standing beside me, How can some people I love hang around p-ssies who try me?”

The revenge talk continues in the first verse where he debates his get back with bars like “You n-ggas just better not ask for no favors, It’s love for my brothers and death to a traitor” and “You switched on the guys and supported a hater.”

It’s unclear who the bars are directed at and could reference several sideshows in the beef like Rick Ross, Future, The Weeknd, and A$AP Rocky, all of whom he’s worked with on chart-topping hits.

Drake’s gets more pointed in the second verse when he raps, “I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d-ck riding gang since ‘Headlines.'”

Not only is this a reference to Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 Juneteenth The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert that served as a victory lap for winning the beef, but it could also reference LeBron James, who was seen at the arena singing along to “Not Like Us.”

The paranoia continues in the third verse when he repeatedly asks himself how he missed the backstabbing signs of people who he gave verses to, gave guest spots at his tours, and put money in their pockets.

“Word for word at all of the shows, You always felt like this, man, what did I miss?” he says as the track ends.

In the second part of the livestream, he’s seen driving around in a delivery truck with another released song on the aux, tentatively called “Super Max,” as hometown fans chase him down in real time.

While whipping the truck, someone in the street yells, “Drake’s a b-tch,” which he quickly claps back at.

“What Did I Miss?” is currently available on streaming services.

See social media's reaction to the new release below.

