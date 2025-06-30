Drake’s New Shirtless Selfie Leads To More BBL Jokes and Tummy Tuck Allegations

The rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has had two very different effects on their immediate career trajectories.

Kendrick dropped a new album in GNX, performed at the Super Bowl, and won five Grammys. But Drake just can’t seem to shake an onslaught of criticism that only heightens with each social media post.

His latest perceived misstep is a shirtless selfie he posted to Instagram showing off his abs in the mirror. The impromptu selfie covers his face and appears to have been taken near his bar, as a bunch of bottles of whiskey and tequila are shown on his shelves.

Other photos in the carousel show him embracing the Texas lifestyle, like jogging on his property, a pair of sneaker-infused cowboy boots, and a rainy shot of his four-wheeler.

In his usual move, the caption is some throwaway lyrics, which read, “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type.”

Drake showing off his gym gains is something he’s done before, but since the beef reignited, unfounded allegations that he underwent liposuction or a tummy tuck are back making the rounds.

Social media comments were hardly in his favor, with one writing, “The untoned arms, but the super defined abs, Drake. I know what you are.”

“Drake fake abs look like the precut cookie dough squares omg,” another chimed in.

Another claimed he could have just locked in for real results, adding, “Access to the best trainers and healthiest food in the world, but chose to go to a plastic surgeon for fake abs. What a b-tch.”

Kendrick even alluded to it on “Euphoria” when he rapped, “Let your core audience stomach that, Then tell’em where you get your abs from.”

That even launched its side quest during the beef when MetroBoomin released the soulfully sampled “BBL Drizzy” beat that Rick Ross instigated and created a $10,000 prize for whoever dropped the best freestyle over the beat.

In an attempt to switch the narrative, Drake stole the beat for Sexy Redd’s “U My Everything,” reclaiming the nickname because he pays for so many BBL surgeries.

Still, the jokes wear on.

See how social media is reacting to Drake’s latest Instagram post below.

Drake’s New Shirtless Selfie Leads To More BBL Jokes and Tummy Tuck Allegations was originally published on cassiuslife.com

