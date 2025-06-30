Desktop banner image
Drake’s Abs Are Getting Flamed On Social Media, X Says BBL Drizzy Can Never Beat The “Ab Etching”Allegations

Published on June 30, 2025

Source: Getty Images / Drake

Drake tried to get the ladies hot and bothered on social media with a thirst trap, but instead, social media is reminding him he’s not beating the plastic surgery allegations.

BBL Drizzy, oops, we mean Drake, has owned the weekend thanks to news of his forthcoming album Iceman, which his biggest fan, Mal, of the Rory and Mal podcast, will have a “bomb” on it.

The Canadian Hip-Hop star is also getting clowned for his thirst trap showcasing his abs, which many believe is the product of “ab etching,” which is described as “a liposuction procedure that claims to sculpt and enhance the appearance of your waistline and create six-pack abs,” per Healthline.

In the caption for the Instagram post, which features several other photos, the rapper wrote, “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type.”

Rigghhhhttt.

Well, the post seems to be backfiring spectacularly, with many folks pointing out that the rest of Drake’s figure doesn’t match the abs.

“Drake fake abs look like the precut cookie dough squares omg,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. 

Another user on X wrote, “Access to the best trainers and healthiest food in the world, but chose to go to a plastic surgeon for fake abs. What a bitch @Drake.”

Lol, damn.

Well, as long as he is fine with the alleged “ab etching,” that’s all that matters, right?

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Drake’s Abs Are Getting Flamed On Social Media, X Says BBL Drizzy Can Never Beat The “Ab Etching”Allegations  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. LOL

2. Bruh

3. Oof

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

