Drake Responds To “F*ck Kendrick* Chant During Concert Performance: “I Can’t Say I Don’t Agree”

Published on July 23, 2025

Drake’s salty levels regarding Kendrick Lamar are showing no signs of dipping.

Kendrick Lamar isn’t planning on retiring “Not Like Us” anytime soon, and Drake isn’t gonna miss an opportunity to take a swipe at Lamar during his shows.

Following his record-breaking headlining three-night performance at the Wireless Festival, where he acknowledged a “F*** Kendrick” chant by telling the crowd, “You know what, Chubbs… Grab me a shot. I’ll drink to that,” and wildly claimed that UK rappers are better lyricists than their American counterparts, Aubrey is back at it again.

Currently on tour with one of his favorite collaborators, PartyNextDoor, for their  Some Special Shows 4 U Tour to help promote their collaborative project,  Some Sexy Songs 4 U, Drake didn’t hesitate to respond when the Birmingham crowd broke out another “F*** Kendrick” chant.

“Alright, alright, alright. I can’t say I don’t agree,” Drake said after stopping the crowd.

Since his lyrical defeat, Drake has continued to show signs of fight and anger, taking shots at those he once considered friends, such as NBA players LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan.

The Canadian Hip-Hop star was BIG MAD after they appeared at Lamar’s epic Pop Out concert, and he even went as far as to address them on his latest song, “What Did I Miss.”

As expected, social media is reacting to Drake’s latest attempt to show Lamar that he is still in his feelings about the rap battle he definitely lost.

“Kendrick says “Fuck Drake” with his whole chest on stage while Drake lets others say it and goes “hey man you guys said it not me,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, reads. 

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Drake Responds To “F*ck Kendrick* Chant During Concert Performance: “I Can’t Say I Don’t Agree”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

