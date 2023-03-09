Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Drake‘s Nike sublabel NOCTA continues to flourish.

The OVO leader is now releasing a collaboration in honor of one of his favorite vacation spots, Turks and Caicos.

Dubbed the “Turks and Caicos Spring Break” collection, the offering is inspired by “Good Times and Tan Lines,” which provides for easy and laid-back designs with bright colors.

The warm-weather gear includes bucket hats, dad hats, graphic tees featuring palm trees, a jersey, and matching shorts.

The lookbook keeps things lax with leisurely photos of the products in souvenir shops and a scantily clad woman at an outdoor bar.

For now, you can only get your hands on the collection in the Turks & Caicos islands, which are located in the Caribbean sea near the Bahamas.

A larger release is expected to hit NOCTA’s website on March 17 and through Nike on March 23.

Here are the current shops that will be offering the exclusive gear.

Beach Hut Souvenirs

Le Vele Plaza, Unit W102,

Grace Bay Road, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ,

Turks & Caicos Islands

Caribbean Outpost

Regents Village, Suite H 103 H 104, Road,

Turks & Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ,

Turks & Caicos Islands

Caribbean Gifts

Port of Call Plaza, Shop #19-21

Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ,

Turks & Caicos Islands

NOCTA was first introduced in 2020, with Drake being proud that he got a chance to develop products and to be an entertainer, embraced like an athlete.

“I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal,” explained Drake in the press release. “NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next,” he added.

Check out more pictures of the entire collection below.

Drake Drops Turks and Caicos-Exclusive Spring Break Nike NOCTA Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com