Drake Gushes Over Singer’s Birthmark, X Users Call It “Weird”

Drake’s latest show of love to singer Gracie Abrams in a social media post involving her birthmark has fans online calling the move “weird”.

As much as Drake has risen to fame with his own brand of rap swagger, there are moments where his appreciation for certain things and people strike the public and some of his fans as a little odd. On Monday (August 4), the rapper shared a photo from singer Gracie Abrams in his Instagram Stories where she showed off what appeared to be a small, circular brown birthmark on her left arm. He then shared a photo of himself during a performance sporting a similar birthmark.

“I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one,” he wrote as a caption to the post. “Now it’s art.” The post isn’t the first time that the Canadian superstar has made a reference to Abrams in social media. In March, the For All The Dogs rapper reposted the lyrics from the song “I Knew It, I Know You” from her sophomore album, The Secret of Us. Drake also made it a point to praise the production of the track. “[GOAT]’d beat switch on this,” he wrote, adding a sad emoji, brain exploding emoji, and a blue heart emoji to describe the second half of the song.

There doesn’t seem to be any indication that Drake and Gracie Abrams, who is the daughter of the famous film and television director J.J. Abrams, have met or interacted in person altthough according to a Buzzfeed article, she does follow him on Instagram. The 25-year-old singer is dating Irish actor Paul Mescal. But Drake’s recent post had some people buzzing online, with fans of Abrams and others calling the behavior out, noting the age difference (Drake is 38). One user on X, formerly Twitter named Tae wrote of Drake, “extremely odd individual.”

Other users on social media were more savage. In another X post, a user named Jazmine wrote, “Drake got her on his story quoting birthmarks like it’s poetry. I’d delete my whole identity if he posted me like that.” Another X user going by the name of vespera wrote that “this is very weird and creepy.”

