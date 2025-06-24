Drake Gets Flamed For Popping Out At A Morgan Wallen Concert Over Past N-Word Use

Since Drake purchased a $15 million home in Houston last year, he has further adopted the Texas culture, which includes embracing country music.

So over the weekend, he popped up at one of Morgan Wallen’s NRG Stadium stops in Houston for the singer’s I’m The Problem Tour.

Wallen has a pre-show ritual of bringing his famous friends along with him on his walk to the stage, and the crowd watching from the Jumbotron erupted when he dapped up Drake, who went full country garb, rocking an all-denim outfit, cowboy boots, and had a flask in his hand.

Before Drizzy joined him, baseball legend Roger Clemens —who came out of retirement to suit up for the Houston Astros in the early 2000s— walked with him in unison and presented him with a custom Astros jersey.

During the ceremonious walkout, Wallen’s “Broadway Girls” track, featuring Lil Durk, a friend of Drake’s, played in the background.

Wallen also performed at NRG Stadium the night before, bringing out NFL legend and former Houston Texan Andre Johnson and Houston businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale on Friday before stepping up the star power for night two.

This isn’t the first time the big artists have linked up, as the Tennessee native was in the video for Drake’s “You Broke My Heart” in 2023.

While concert goers loved Drake showing love, social media was immediately critiquing the move as problematic because Wallen was flamed in 2021 when TMZ caught him on camera saying the N-word after a night out with friends.

After being suspended from his recording contract, he later apologized, asking fans not to excuse his actions, and pledging $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” Wallen said in a statement. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

But social media still sees it as a weird culture vulture move from Drake to be aware of his N-word use and still hanging out with him. See the reactions below.

Drake Gets Flamed For Popping Out At A Morgan Wallen Concert Over Past N-Word Use was originally published on cassiuslife.com

