Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Pop Culture

Drake Called Out For Suprise Appearance At N-Word Abuser Morgan Wallen’s Concert In Houston

Published on June 24, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty Images / Morgan Wallen / Drake

Drake seems to enjoy aligning himself with controversial figures.

Drizzy has been feeling the heat on social media after making a surprise appearance with country music star Morgan Wallen in Houston.

Drake did not perform, but he did walk with Wallen, along with another problematic individual, due to his alleged PED use, legendary MLB pitcher, Roger Clemens, to the stage.

Related Stories

 Following the moment, Wallen shared a video recap to the tune of this song, “Underground Kings,” on his Instagram account.

So why is Drake getting slammed for this, you ask?

For those who may have forgotten, Wallen got caught out here saying the N-word in 4K. Wallen did apologize for using the slur, but he also gained popularity from a particular bunch of people, basically Trump-loving white folk.

Social Media Is Reminding Drake He’s Not Like Us

Social media, specifically the Black section, has not forgotten and is calling out Drake for aligning himself with a person who expressed no chill when using the N-word.

Oh, and to make matters worse, this is not the first time Drizzy has gotten cozy with a N-word abuser; he has also been a frequent guest on popular streamer Adin Ross’ Kick page, who also got caught up in controversy after being caught using the slur.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, have been roasting the 6 God, reminding him of his egregious use of Black face that Pusha-T blasted him for on his diss track, “The Story of Adidon.”

They also haven’t forgotten about Wallen’s past transgressions.

Some are even referring to Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss record, “Not Like Us,” where the Compton rapper accurately rapped, “You ain’t a colleague, you a f*cking colonizer.”

Damn Drizzy, you seriously need to learn how to read a room.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Drake Called Out For Suprise Appearance At N-Word Abuser Morgan Wallen’s Concert In Houston  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Word

2. Interesting

3. Kendrick told no lies

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close