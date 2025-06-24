Drake seems to enjoy aligning himself with controversial figures.

Drizzy has been feeling the heat on social media after making a surprise appearance with country music star Morgan Wallen in Houston.

Drake did not perform, but he did walk with Wallen, along with another problematic individual, due to his alleged PED use, legendary MLB pitcher, Roger Clemens, to the stage.

Following the moment, Wallen shared a video recap to the tune of this song, “Underground Kings,” on his Instagram account.

So why is Drake getting slammed for this, you ask?

For those who may have forgotten, Wallen got caught out here saying the N-word in 4K. Wallen did apologize for using the slur, but he also gained popularity from a particular bunch of people, basically Trump-loving white folk.

Social Media Is Reminding Drake He’s Not Like Us

Social media, specifically the Black section, has not forgotten and is calling out Drake for aligning himself with a person who expressed no chill when using the N-word.

Oh, and to make matters worse, this is not the first time Drizzy has gotten cozy with a N-word abuser; he has also been a frequent guest on popular streamer Adin Ross’ Kick page, who also got caught up in controversy after being caught using the slur.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, have been roasting the 6 God, reminding him of his egregious use of Black face that Pusha-T blasted him for on his diss track, “The Story of Adidon.”

They also haven’t forgotten about Wallen’s past transgressions.

Some are even referring to Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss record, “Not Like Us,” where the Compton rapper accurately rapped, “You ain’t a colleague, you a f*cking colonizer.”

Damn Drizzy, you seriously need to learn how to read a room.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Drake Called Out For Suprise Appearance At N-Word Abuser Morgan Wallen’s Concert In Houston was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Word 2. Interesting 3. Kendrick told no lies 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13.