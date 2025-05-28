Drake Announces OVO Fest Will Return To Toronto This Summer
As we round out a year since his fiery beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake has once again refused to hunker down and is instead back outside. Over the weekend, Drizzy popped out for Central Cee’s Toronto show at the History venue and announced to his hometown that the OVO Fest will be returning this summer. “I’ll see you this summer,” he tells the crowd. “I will say this, though, because I haven’t had the chance to say this yet. OVO Fest is back this year.” The crowd erupts with the news as Drake puts Cee on the spot, telling him he needs to come through for the Toronto-born musical festival. Drake hasn’t held the annual fest since 2022, which he dubbed the October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour. It was the festival’s 10th anniversary, so he enlisted some pioneering Canadian acts to perform, including Nelly Furtado, Kardinal Offishall, Saukrates, k-os, Choclair, Glenn Lewis, and Jully Black. The weekend continued with Chris Brown and Lil Baby, and the final night served as a YMCMB reunion as Drake took the stage with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Before that, it’d been a few years since Drake organized the festival because of COVID-19 restrictions and contracting the virus himself. Drake didn’t announce any official plans or a venue, but the fest usually gets announced at the top of the summer, while it occurs towards the end of July, so we should expect an official announcement soon. See how hyped social media is for the lineup to be revealed below.
Drake Announces OVO Fest Will Return To Toronto This Summer was originally published on cassiuslife.com
