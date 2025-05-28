Drake Announces OVO Fest Will Return To Toronto This Summer

As we round out a year since his fiery beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake has once again refused to hunker down and is instead back outside.

“I’ll see you this summer,” he tells the crowd. “I will say this, though, because I haven’t had the chance to say this yet. OVO Fest is back this year.”

The crowd erupts with the news as Drake puts Cee on the spot, telling him he needs to come through for the Toronto-born musical festival.

Drake hasn’t held the annual fest since 2022, which he dubbed the October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour. It was the festival’s 10th anniversary, so he enlisted some pioneering Canadian acts to perform, including Nelly Furtado , Kardinal Offishall, Saukrates, k-os, Choclair, Glenn Lewis, and Jully Black.