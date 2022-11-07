21, Can You Do Something For Me? Drake Goes Viral For Hilarious “Rich Flex” Reactions

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If Drake knows how to do one thing, it’s how to create moments within the culture.

His latest release, Her Loss, a collaborative album with 21 Savage, has created many moments–both good and bad.

But the funniest has been derived from the opening track called “Rich Flex.” It begins with a soulful sample in the background as 21 and Young Nudy talk braggadociously until Drake hops in and does what he does best; drop a catchy hook.

“21, can you do somethin’ for me? Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me? And 21, can you do somethin’ for me? Drop some bars to my p-ssy ex for me,” he sings. “Then 21 (21), can you do somethin’ for me? Can you talk to the opps necks for me? 21, do your thing 21, do your thing 21.”

Drizzy hyping up 21 to make sure he sets off the album with a strong verse had Twitter going crazy with the jokes.

The other reactions to the project haven’t been as lighthearted since Meg Thee Stallion, and Alexis Ohanian took offense to some of the bars. On the track “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake calls Ohanian –Serena Williams’ husband– a groupie, to which Ohanian tweeted, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

Meg Thee Stallion responded to Drake’s lyrics, “This b-tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” which alluded to her allegedly getting shot by Tory Lanez. Fans on social media also took offense to Drake making fun of a Black woman getting shot, but the rapper hasn’t responded to the critique.

Check out some of the best meme responses to Drake’s lyrics in “Rich Flex” below.

