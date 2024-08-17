Dr. Michael Eric Dyson Checks Nancy Mace Over Racism, Xitter Chimes In

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson swiftly rebuked a Republican congresswoman for being racist toward Kamala Harris, and social media took note of it. A panel discussion on CNN’s NewsNight got chaotic as a Republican member of the House of Representatives vehemently denied being racist while attacking Kamala Harris as guest speakers on the panel called her out. The Thursday night episode hosted by Abby Phillip featured a discussion on Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and the correct pronunciation of her name. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, the noted author and professor of African-American Studies at Vanderbilt University addressed Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina’s behavior to that point, beginning by saying she was a” wonderful human being” but that she was being disrespectful by mispronouncing Harris’ name. “I know you don’t intend it to be that way, that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of Black people,” he stated.

“Oh, so now you’re calling me a racist? That is b.s. That is complete b.s.,” Mace fired back. The two began to argue and talk over each other, as Dyson replied, “you don’t have to intend racism to accomplish it. Your disrespect of Kamala Harris is part of a tradition of disrespect.” Mace began to talk over him again. “You are intending that I am racist and that is offensive and it’s wrong,” she said. Dyson insisted that he wasn’t calling her a racist but she wouldn’t back down: “You are. You absolutely are and that is disgusting.” Dyson would then insist that she pronounce the Vice President’s name right, to which Mace then pronounced it wrong saying “I can say it however I want!” Democratic strategist Keith Boykin shouted at her, “You’re doing this on purpose congresswoman!” Many on social media caught wind of the chaotic situation, immediately noting how Mace’s behavior was in line with her support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump . One user called her out for claiming she’s never heard Trump attacking Harris’ racial identity. and another said that she was doing it for “a Cabinet position. It’s giving Jeff Sessions 2016 energy.” Others on social media applauded Dyson’s willingness to hold Mace accountable for her words as well as Boykin and Phillips chiming in. Check out the reactions to the segment below.