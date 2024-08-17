Dr. Michael Eric Dyson Checks Nancy Mace Over Racism, Xitter Chimes In

Michael Eric Dyson Checks Racist GOP Politician, Xitter Chimes In
Dr. Michael Eric Dyson swiftly rebuked a Republican congresswoman for being racist toward Kamala Harris, and social media took note of it. A panel discussion on CNN’s NewsNight got chaotic as a Republican member of the House of Representatives vehemently denied being racist while attacking Kamala Harris as guest speakers on the panel called her out. The Thursday night episode hosted by Abby Phillip featured a discussion on Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and the correct pronunciation of her name. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, the noted author and professor of African-American Studies at Vanderbilt University addressed Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina’s behavior to that point, beginning by saying she was a” wonderful human being” but that she was being disrespectful by mispronouncing Harris’ name. “I know you don’t intend it to be that way, that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of Black people,” he stated.
