Donald Trump On Young Thug, "He Needs to Be Treated Fairly"
Donald Trump makes a stop on Adin Ross’s stream. During the conversation about inmates being treated unfairly & DA Fani Willis name was brought up. The streamer mentions that the DA has not been treating rapper Young Thug fairly and asks if Trump can resolve that issue, “Young Thug is currently being treated unfairly by the DA Fani Willis and I wondering if there is any way we can make sure he gets treated fairly” Trump responded to the streamer’s questions agreeing with the treatment around Thug saying, “I heard about him and heard he is being treated very unfair by her and I would tell her you have to treat these patriots well. I hear that Young Thug is being treated very unfair so he’s gotta be treated fairly”. The internet has something to say after Trump’s recent comments about Thugger. Check out the full reactions below. RELATED: Kamala Harris Campaigns With Megan Thee Stallion In ATL [Photos] RELATED: With All These Pro-Trump Rappers, Never Forget How ASAP Rocky Snubbed 45 RELATED: Donald Trump Accuses Kamala Harris Of ‘Turning Black’ During Hostile Conversation At NABJ Convention
Donald Trump On Young Thug, “He Needs to Be Treated Fairly” [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
