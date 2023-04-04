Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know – Trump Faces Criminal Charges — How American’s View Their Jobs — White Mississippi Man Burned Cross

Sybil’s Birthday Shoutouts

+We remember:

Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was Assassinated on April 4, 1968

Dr. Maya Angelou was born in 1928

Musician Muddy Waters was born McKinley Morganfield, in 1913

Anti-Apartheid Activist, Musician Hugh Masekela, born in 1939

Singer Major Lance, born in 1939

Boxer Ernie Terrell was born in 1939

1. Donald Trump Holds First Rally Of 2024 Presidential Campaign Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Today, a new page will be added to the history books as Donald Trump will be the first former President of the United States to be arraigned on criminal charges. The 76-year-old politician flew from his Florida compound Monday afternoon to New York City on his airplane in advance of a Tuesday date with the office of District Attorney Alvin Bragg. This followed last Thursday’s announcement that a grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump on an unknown number of charges, stemming from $130,000 in “hush money” paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 presidential campaign.

2. How American’s View Their Jobs Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: A new study from the Pew Research Center reveals that most Black Americans are highly satisfied with their relationship with their co-workers and manager, but relatively few feel the same about their pay and opportunities for promotion. The nationally representative survey of 5,902 U.S. workers, including 5,188 who are not self-employed, was conducted Feb. 6-12, 2023, in the wake of the Great Resignation and amid reports of “quiet quitting.” Only about half of U.S. workers say they are extremely or very satisfied with their job overall. Even smaller shares express high levels of satisfaction with their opportunities for training and skills development, how much they are paid, and their opportunities for promotion.

3. Getting to the Heart of Matters-Knowing Your Blood Type Could Save Your Life Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Although many health-conscious adults are doing better, medical authorities report, we don’t have enough vital information about our bodies. A recent article in the AARP journal reports that adults know more about their astrological sign than their blood type. And knowing one’s blood type can give insight into the possibility of a stroke or heart attack. Research indicates that certain blood types could mean an increased chance of health problems, such as blood clots or stroke. However, knowing one’s blood type does revise additional information about one’s heart health.

4. White Mississippi Man Burned Cross to Scare His Black Neighbors, Convicted on Federal Hate Crime Charges Source:Getty U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden sentenced 24-year-old Axel Cox of Gulfport, Mississippi to 42 months in prison on federal hate crime charges after attempting to intimidate a Black family. According to the Department of Justice, the White Mississippi man attempted to scare his Black neighbors by burning a cross on December 3, 2020. Officials say a verbal altercation between Cox and the neighboring family was the motivating factor. Cox retaliated by making a cross out of wood, putting it in plain sight of the victims’ home, pouring oil onto it, then set it on fire as he shouted racial slurs and threatened the family. He later confessed to doing this because the victims were Black and he wanted them to move away.