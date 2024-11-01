Dodgers Fan Blows Up Hand With Fireworks In Bloody World Series Celebration
Tenessee fans who dragged a goalpost out of the college stadium for three miles before tossing it into a river and the ejected Yankees fans who recently ripped the ball out of Mookie Betts’ arms. The latter happened during Game 4 of the 2024 World Series, but a Dodger fan’s allegiance left him even worse. As the Dodgers beat the Yankees 5-1, fans headed to the streets to celebrate the franchise’s eighth win when things turned bloody for a 25-year-old.There are casual sports, and then there are hard fanatics. There are the
A gruesome video has hit social media showing a fan wearing a Clayton Kershaw jersey attempting to light a firework in the middle of the street. However, it went off in his hand, and after the loud bang and lights went off, you saw him stumble in front of a store with a bloody hand as some fingers appeared to be missing. As blood pours on the sidewalk and the man remains bent over, the guy behind the camera realizes that he’s blown off part of his hand. Others start to gather around and film the bloody accident. “Bro, call f-cking 911 right now. Hurry up before he bleeds out, hurry up,” the man filming screams as he pleads for the Dodgers fan to sit down. The nearly one-minute video ends after that, but TMZ did some digging to see how the situation progressed throughout the night. It reported that when the Los Angeles Fire Department showed up at around 2:30 AM, he was still conscious and alert but had injuries on both hands. “We’re told officials placed tourniquets on both of the man’s arms before they transported him to a nearby hospital. His injuries have been described as debilitating, but not life-threatening,” reports TMZ. It is unclear how the 25-year-old is currently recovering after the fireworks incident, but it’s a great reminder to leave fireworks to the professionals. See how social media is reacting to the celebration gone wrong below.
Dodgers Fan Blows Up Hand With Fireworks In Bloody World Series Celebration was originally published on cassiuslife.com
