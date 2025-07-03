DJ Funkmaster Flex Rips Cassie As Not A “Victim” Following Diddy Verdict, Social Media Defends Her

On Wednesday, when Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and RICO charges, while found guilty of prostitution, it led to many social media think pieces and celebrities revealing their true allyship.

Among those celebrities was DJ Funkmaster Flex, whose musical influence popped off in New York City’s 1990s Hip-Hop scene, similar to Diddy’s.

The Hot 97 legend took aim at Cassie, but first praised her for being strong during the trial despite all the hardships she revealed while on the stand.

“I THINK CASSIE HAS BEEN THROUGH ALOT ESPECIALLY AT A YOUNG AGE,” he began. “SHE IS SUCH A NICE PERSON AND ALWAYS GAVE OFF GOOD ENERGY! I HOPE HER AND HER FAMILY OVERCOME ALL OF THE PAIN THEY ARE GOING THROUGH!”

He warns that the world of entertainment is a “dangerous business” and thinks she should now just close this chapter of her life.

He continues, “I DO THINK YOU AND YOUR LAWYERS SHOULD GIVE IT A REST! YOU THREATENED TO DROP A BOOK THEN GOT PAID OUT TO NOT DROP THE BOOK! ( IF YOU CARED SO MUCH TO GET YOUR MESSAGE OUT YOU WOULD OF DROPPED THE BOOK) I GET IT… ITS A CASE.. YOU HAD TO TESTIFY.”

Flex reduces the case to bad decisions made by Diddy and Cassie, so after a $20 million settlement from him and $10 million from the hotel where she was assaulted, he doesn’t consider her a victim.

“YOU 30Mil UP AND 10Mil UP FROM [THE] HOTEL! YOU [PLANED] THIS ‘LICK’ PLEASE DONT BE MAD AT ME BUT I DONT SEE U AS A ‘VICTIM,'” he wrote. “YOU WAS YOUNG, DIDDY MADE BAD CHOICES AND YOU MADE BAD CHOICES! WHEN DO U PLAN TO TEACH GIRLS NOT TO MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES YOU MADE?”

Cassie was the person who ignited the firestorm of legal issue for Diddy back in 2023 with a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of rape and assault through there relationship — highlighted by a video of him beating her in a hotel hallway— from 2007 to 2018. A settlement was agreed upon hours later, but accusations began to pour in of Diddy’s alleged abusive behaviors over the years.

It culminated in the raiding of his drugs, guns, and baby oil-filled homes, which yielded four bail denials and a highly publicized eight-week trial.

Because of his most recent denial of bail, he remains behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, with a tentative sentencing date in October, where he’ll face a maximum of 20 years.

See social media’s reaction to Funkmaster Flex butting in below.

DJ Funkmaster Flex Rips Cassie As Not A “Victim” Following Diddy Verdict, Social Media Defends Her was originally published on cassiuslife.com

