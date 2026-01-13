DIVAS ON FILM: Famous Actresses In Delta Sigma Theta

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University, the second historically Black intercollegiate sorority founded in the U.S. With the motto, “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom,” the ladies of DST display excellence at every turn. In scholarship, service, and sisterhood, Delta Sigma Theta members are no strangers to hard work, determination, and success. RELATED: Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta Related Stories Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

GOMAB On The Gridiron: 14 NFL Greats In Phi Beta Sigma

Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s Founders’ Day, scroll down to take a look at some of our favorite members in Film, TV, and Broadway! On this day in 1913 (Jan. 13),was founded on the campus of Howard University, the second historically Black intercollegiate sorority founded in the U.S. With the motto, “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom,” the ladies of DST display excellence at every turn. In scholarship, service, and sisterhood, Delta Sigma Theta members are no strangers to hard work, determination, and success.Look no further than Hollywood as an example. From TV to film to Broadway, several members of this illustrious sisterhood have been shining in show business for many years. And, make no mistake, these “Devastating Divas” display their love for the Crimson & Cream every chance they get!

1. Sheryl Lee Ralph Credits include Moesha, Abbott Elementary, and the Broadway production of Dreamgirls

2. Brandee Evans Best known for her role as “Mercedes” in Starz’s P-Valley

3. Angela Bassett Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Credits include 9-1-1, Waiting To Exhale, Black Panther, What’s Love Got To Do With It, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back

4. Gail Bean Known for her roles as “Roulette” in P-Valley and “Wanda” in Snowfall

5. Kim Coles Best known for her role as “Synclaire” in Living Single

6. Ruby Dee Credits include A Raisin In The Sun, Jungle Fever, American Gangster, and Do The Right Thing

7. Suzzanne Douglas Credits include Tap, The Parent Hood, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back

8. Cicely Tyson Credits include Sounder, Mama Flora’s Family, Roots, Madea’s Family Reunion, and The Trip to Bountiful

9. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Credits include The Taking Of Pelham 1-2-3, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Undercover Brother, and Ray

10. Renée Elise Goldsberry Known for her role as “Angelica Schuyler” in Broadway’s Hamilton, originated the role of “Nettie” in The Color Purple on Broadway

11. Gloria Foster Theatre actress and two-time Obie Award winner for In White America and A Raisin in the Sun, played “The Oracle” in The Matrix and The Matrix Reloaded

12. Laila Pruitt Known for her role as “Nicole” in Starz’ BMF

13. Ellen Holly Played “Carla Hall” on the soap opera One Life To Live

14. Keshia Knight Pulliam Best known for roles in The Cosby Show, Madea Goes To Jail, and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne

15. T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh Best known for appearing on In Living Color and That’s So Raven

16. Daphne Maxwell-Reid Best known for playing “Vivian Banks” on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from 1993-1996