DIVAS ON FILM: Famous Actresses In Delta Sigma Theta
In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s Founders’ Day, scroll down to take a look at some of our favorite members in Film, TV, and Broadway!
1. Sheryl Lee Ralph
Credits include Moesha, Abbott Elementary, and the Broadway production of Dreamgirls
2. Brandee Evans
Best known for her role as “Mercedes” in Starz’s P-Valley
3. Angela Bassett
Credits include 9-1-1, Waiting To Exhale, Black Panther, What’s Love Got To Do With It, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back
4. Gail Bean
Known for her roles as “Roulette” in P-Valley and “Wanda” in Snowfall
5. Kim Coles
Best known for her role as “Synclaire” in Living Single
6. Ruby Dee
Credits include A Raisin In The Sun, Jungle Fever, American Gangster, and Do The Right Thing
7. Suzzanne Douglas
Credits include Tap, The Parent Hood, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back
8. Cicely Tyson
Credits include Sounder, Mama Flora’s Family, Roots, Madea’s Family Reunion, and The Trip to Bountiful
9. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Credits include The Taking Of Pelham 1-2-3, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Undercover Brother, and Ray
10. Renée Elise Goldsberry
Known for her role as “Angelica Schuyler” in Broadway’s Hamilton, originated the role of “Nettie” in The Color Purple on Broadway
11. Gloria Foster
Theatre actress and two-time Obie Award winner for In White America and A Raisin in the Sun, played “The Oracle” in The Matrix and The Matrix Reloaded
12. Laila Pruitt
Known for her role as “Nicole” in Starz’ BMF
13. Ellen Holly
Played “Carla Hall” on the soap opera One Life To Live
14. Keshia Knight Pulliam
Best known for roles in The Cosby Show, Madea Goes To Jail, and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne
15. T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh
Best known for appearing on In Living Color and That’s So Raven
16. Daphne Maxwell-Reid
Best known for playing “Vivian Banks” on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from 1993-1996
17. Kym Whitley
Credits include Young and Hungry, Next Friday, Along Came Polly and Curb Your Enthusiasm
