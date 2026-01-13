Listen Live
DIVAS ON FILM: Famous Actresses In Delta Sigma Theta

Published on January 13, 2026
54th NAACP Image Awards Nominee Luncheon - Inside

Source: Brian Feinzimer / Getty

On this day in 1913 (Jan. 13), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University, the second historically Black intercollegiate sorority founded in the U.S. With the motto, “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom,” the ladies of DST display excellence at every turn. In scholarship, service, and sisterhood, Delta Sigma Theta members are no strangers to hard work, determination, and success.
Look no further than Hollywood as an example. From TV to film to Broadway, several members of this illustrious sisterhood have been shining in show business for many years. And, make no mistake, these “Devastating Divas” display their love for the Crimson & Cream every chance they get! RELATED: Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Related Stories

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s Founders’ Day, scroll down to take a look at some of our favorite members in Film, TV, and Broadway!

1. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Credits include Moesha, Abbott Elementary, and the Broadway production of Dreamgirls

2. Brandee Evans

Best known for her role as “Mercedes” in Starz’s P-Valley

3. Angela Bassett

Credits include 9-1-1, Waiting To Exhale, Black Panther, What’s Love Got To Do With It, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back

4. Gail Bean

Known for her roles as “Roulette” in P-Valley and “Wanda” in Snowfall

5. Kim Coles

Best known for her role as “Synclaire” in Living Single

6. Ruby Dee

Credits include A Raisin In The Sun, Jungle Fever, American Gangster, and Do The Right Thing

7. Suzzanne Douglas

Credits include Tap, The Parent Hood, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back

8. Cicely Tyson

Credits include Sounder, Mama Flora’s Family, Roots, Madea’s Family Reunion, and The Trip to Bountiful

9. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Credits include The Taking Of Pelham 1-2-3, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Undercover Brother, and Ray

10. Renée Elise Goldsberry

Known for her role as “Angelica Schuyler” in Broadway’s Hamilton, originated the role of “Nettie” in The Color Purple on Broadway

11. Gloria Foster

Theatre actress and two-time Obie Award winner for In White America and A Raisin in the Sun, played “The Oracle” in The Matrix and The Matrix Reloaded

12. Laila Pruitt

Known for her role as “Nicole” in Starz’ BMF

13. Ellen Holly

Played “Carla Hall” on the soap opera One Life To Live

14. Keshia Knight Pulliam

Best known for roles in The Cosby Show, Madea Goes To Jail, and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne

15. T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh

Best known for appearing on In Living Color and That’s So Raven

16. Daphne Maxwell-Reid

Best known for playing “Vivian Banks” on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from 1993-1996

17. Kym Whitley

Credits include Young and Hungry, Next Friday, Along Came Polly and Curb Your Enthusiasm

DIVAS ON FILM: Famous Actresses In Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on majicatl.com

