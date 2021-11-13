Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It was ladies night aboard The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 cruise as The Bonfyre, Cherrelle, Deniece Williams and Chanté Moore took the Victoria Lounge stage on the Carnival Freedom ship.

While we can’t go into detail to share how unforgettable the evening was, just know it was a great night. You know what they say, what happens on the boat, stays on the boat

Divas Forever: The Bonfyre, Cherrelle, Deniece Williams and Chanté Moore Perform at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com