Kid Cudi Labeled A Snitch For Testifying In Diddy Trial
Diddy’s Legal Team Wants Kid Cudi’s Car Torching Testimony Thrown Out on The Grounds of Extreme C A P
Kid Cudi’s explosive testimony dismissed. It’s no secret that the Diddy saga is a pure circus that not even Netflix or HBO could have dreamed of in terms of shenanigans following his arrest on racketeering and federal sex trafficking. One of the more eyebrow-raising claims is that Kid Cudi’s Porsche was torched because of his relationship with Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura. Lawyers for Diddy are asking the judge to dismiss Mr. Rager’s testimony on the grounds of CAP, strictly based on his unconfirmed claim that the disgraced mogul lied about his involvement. During his testimony in Combs’ federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial last week, Cudi spoke about meeting Diddy at Soho House after his car was set ablaze. Cudi’s testimony provided the public with one of the more memorable statements when he hilariously said that Diddy was “standing there like a Marvel supervillain.” Still, Diddy’s team of lawyers believes the focus should be on discussion when Cudi was asked if he believed Diddy when the Bad Boy general said he didn’t know anything about Cudi’s whip being torched. After Judge Arun Subramanian overruled an objection from Combs’ lawyer Brian Steel, Cudi went on to say that Diddy was “lying.” As part of their argument to have Cudi’s testimony thrown out, Comb’s legal team argues that Cudi’s claims qualify as an opinion and should be stricken from testimony because it is in reference to the “Day ‘n’ Nite” crafter’s firebombed vehicle and could sway the jury’s opinion.The legal team for Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, is seeking to have
Ye & Young Thug Were Not Fans of Kid Cudi TestifyingSpeaking of opinions, there are those within the Hip-Hop community who are not happy that Cudi testified against Combs. Taking time off from being an antisemtic douchebag, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye, expressed disappointment in Cudi. “I wish Cudi hadn’t testified against Puff,” the problematic producer/rapper wrote on his X, formerly Twitter account, per HipHopDX. West continued, “We need to not be locked in white systems. Praying for Puff and his family.” Ummm, ok. Young Thug also demonstrated why those in the Hip-Hop community continue to hold flawed logic regarding “snitching.” The rapper, who recently returned home from a lengthy prison stint, wrote on X, “Dam Cudi a rat lol.” SMH. Trust and believe if someone blows up our car and we knew who did it, we would be on the stand testifying too. Just saying. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
Diddy’s Legal Team Wants Kid Cudi’s Car Torching Testimony Thrown Out on The Grounds of Extreme C A P was originally published on hiphopwired.com
