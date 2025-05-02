Diddy Rejects Last-Minute Plea Deal Ahead Of Sex Trafficking Trial

racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution trial starts, it was once again solidified after the fallen Hip-Hop mogul turned down a plea deal.

“Yes, I do, your honor. Thank you,” Combs replied to Judge Arun Subramanian when asked if he was rejecting the federal prosecutors’ offer.

Specific terms of the plea deal weren’t revealed. Still, Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Comey suggested that Diddy would have faced significantly less time for his alleged freak-off party behaviors . While it still would have likely been years behind bars, if he’s proven guilty at trial, he’s essentially facing a life sentence.

and five alternates, which is tough given Diddy’s intense fame and the onslaught of media coverage.

Opening statements are scheduled for May 12 so prosecutors have a week to interview over 150 potential people, with the trial estimated to last about eight weeks.

It all started back in 2023 when ex girlfriend Cassie who will testify against him — accused the Bad Boy Records frontman of rape and continuous abuse in their decade-long relationship.

He was arrested last year and has been sitting behind bars since, while denying all the charges against him of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

But the one claim he’s been unable to deny was Cassie’s claim of him beating her in a hotel hallway because CNN later unearthed surveillance video.

He later apologized for those 2016 actions, and while the statute of limitations may be up, he may now spend the rest of his days in prison.

The trial begins May 5—the same day as the Met Gala—and jury selection was underway earlier this week. Potential jurors were given questionnaires to learn what they already knew about the allegations. The goal is to find 12 impartial jurors