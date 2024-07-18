Did You Know These Beloved Stars Voiced Emotions In Disney & Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’

Did You Know These Stars Voiced Emotions In 'Inside Out 2'
Disney’s much-anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2, hit record numbers, becoming Pixar’s highest grossing films ever. The beloved emotions of Riley’s mind are voiced by several of our favorite stars like Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Phyllis Smith and more. Check out a gallery of the film’s stellar voiceover cast inside. A group of amazing talent brought fans another heartwarming and hilarious adventure with Inside Out 2. Returning to the fold is Poehler, reprising her role as Joy. Poehler, well-known for her role as Leslie Knope in “Parks and Recreation,” brings her infectious energy and optimism to the character of Joy, who remains the buoyant leader of Riley’s emotional team.
Phyllis is back as Sadness, continuing to capture the hearts of audiences with her tender portrayal. Smith is celebrated for her role as Phyllis Vance in “The Office,” and her unique ability to blend comedy with vulnerability makes her perfect for the role of Sadness. Liza Lapira joins the sequel as Disgust, taking on the role that Mindy Kaling played in the original. Lapira is best known for her work on “The Equalizer.” She doesn’t miss a beat in the sequel, adding her personal flair to the already very impactful role and emotion. Bill Hader reprises his role as Fear, adding his impeccable comedic timing and versatility. Hader, a former “Saturday Night Live” star and the creator and star of “Barry,” expertly navigates Fear’s anxious and neurotic personality. Lewis Black is back as Anger, perfectly capturing the fiery temperament of the character. Black, renowned for his stand-up comedy and frequent appearances on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” brings a volcanic intensity to Anger that is both hilarious and relatable. Joining the cast for the sequel is the acclaimed actress and singer, Kelly Marie Tran, who voiced a new emotion. Tran gained widespread recognition for her role as Rose Tico in the “Star Wars” franchise and continues to impress with her performances in “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and promises to delve deeper into the complexities of Riley’s emotions as she navigates the challenges of adolescence. With such a talented voice cast, fans can expect a film that is as emotionally rich and entertaining as its predecessor.
Check out a gallery of the talented Inside Out 2 cast members we love below:
1. Amy Poehler as Joy
2. Ayo Edebiri as Envy
3. Maya Hawke as Anxiety
4. Phyllis Smith as Sadness
5. Liza Lapira as Disgust
6. Tony Hale as Fear
7. Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment
8. Lewis Black as Anger
9. June Squibb as Nostalgia
10. Kensington Tallman as Riley Andersen
11. Ron Funches as Bloofy
12. Yvette Nicole Brown as Coach Roberts
