DHS Drops New Video Featuring DaBaby’s Song To Plug New ICE Vehicles They Will Use To Terrorize Immigrants With, X Is Disgusted

The Trump administration is currently waging war on Black and Brown people, but for some reason, they love using our culture, Hip-Hop specifically, in their tone deaf social media posts.

DHS (Department of Homeland Security) dropped a new video on its official account X, with the caption “Iced out,” showing off the new vehicles they will be using to terrorize immigrants, with DaBaby’s song “TOES” being used as the soundtrack, which is a strange choice of song selection.

On the song, DaBaby raps, “My heart so cold I think I’m done with ice / Said if I leave her, she gon’ die / Well, b—, you done with life (Okay) / Better not pull up with no knife / ‘Cause I bring guns to fights,” while some of the lyrics being censored in the video.

While the DaBbaby’s struggle bars can be heard, the vehicles are shown riding through what appear to be heavily law enforcement-occupied streets of DC, with their paint schemes hilariously matching those of Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump’s private jet.

In one shot, Trump’s name in gold can be seen on one of the vehicles.

In a follow-up post, DHS shared a link for people to sign up to join ICE, indicating that the video was likely an attempt to boost recruitment, which many report is currently down. It’s so bad that the lame Superman, Dean Cain, joined the organization.

No surprise, nobody is feeling the DHS’s latest recruitment effort. One user on X wrote in response to the post, “What a disgusting waste of OUR money.”

Where’s the lie?

You can see more reactions to the tone deaf post in the gallery below.

