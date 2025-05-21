Denzel Washington Has Heated Exchange With Cannes Film Festival Photographer, Social Media Salutes The Clapback

Denzel Washington has been a leading man in Hollywood for decades, and the buzzing of overzealous photographers is still getting on his nerves. and the buzzing of overzealous photographers is still getting on his nerves.

The actor was in France for the Cannes Film Festival to promote his latest Spike Lee -directed joint

Highest 2 Lowest . While walking the red carpet, he was sharing a laugh with Lee and his costar, A$AP Rocky when a photographer interrupted the moment by grabbing his arm.

Washington immediately points a finger in his face and appears to tell him to quit being so aggressive, as the photographer tries to laugh off the moment.

“If you ever put your hands on me again,” Washington appears to say.

However, as he starts to walk away, the photographer wraps his arm around Washington’s arm, and he responds by yanking away and repeatedly telling him to stop.

Aside from the frustrating situation, Washington had a lot to celebrate that day. He was presented with an honorary

Palme d’Or, the highest Cannes Film Festival honor given to those with impressive film resumes who had never received the award.

When presented with the award, Washington was shocked, as the ceremony was a complete surprise, so it hit a little harder.

“This is a total surprise for me, so I’m a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all,” he began, according to E! News . “It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother, Spike.”

This marks the fifth time the legendary film stars and New York natives have collaborated, starting with musical comedy

Mo’ Better Blues in 1990. They quickly continued with 1992 ‘s Malcolm X, He Got Game in 1998, and most recently in 2006 in the Jodie Foster-assisted Inside Man.

Continuing on in his acceptance, he recognized how grateful everyone at the film festival should be for their successful careers in the film industry.

“We’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well,” Washington continued. “You know, we’re just blessed beyond measure, I’m blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you.”

