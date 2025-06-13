Listen Live
DeMarcus Cousins Kicked Off Basketball Team For Ball-Scratching Incident & Attempting To Fight Fans

Published on June 13, 2025

Tainan TSG GhostHawks v Taiwan Beer Leopards - T1 League

Source: Gene Wang / Getty

DeMarcus Cousins is the sixth most ejected player in NBA history (tied with Shaq, FYI), but he went above and beyond during a game in Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional League.

As a member of the Mets de Guaynabo, Boogie was ejected from a game Monday, and his punishment came shortly thereafter in the form of a $4,250 fine.

Coughing up a few stacks is an easy check to write for Cousins, who has grossed nearly $100 million in his decade-long NBA career, but the suspension is what hurts. The four-time NBA All-Star has been suspended for the remainder of the season, and his team has terminated his contract, according to the Washington Post. 

However, that fine could balloon up to $10,000 if he can’t provide evidence that justifies his actions, which the BSN categorizes as “disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and acts incurred that incite violence or provocation.”

Cousins isn’t the only one bearing the blame; the opposing team, the Vaqueros de Bayamón, also known as the Cowboys, is being reprimanded for their role. The league requests that the fans who threw drinks at Cousins and the initial courtside fan be identified and banned for the rest of the season. 

BSN is also requesting that the Cowboys team officials enhance the venue’s security to prevent such incidents from happening again. If a similar situation arises, they’ll need to find an alternative venue.

“Fan access to and presence on the court area is not a right, and such presence is a privilege that may be revoked at any time. Access to the court area does not entitle fans to insult, provoke, or verbally attack,” the translated statement reads. “Therefore, the Vaqueros de Bayamón are requested to submit a corrective communication plan to the people occupying these seats to ensure compliance with the order and any potential consequences for such acts.”

The crackdown comes after a game at the Coliseo Rubén Rodriguez arena when a courtside fan gave Cousins the finger, and he responded by grabbing his genitals, then rubbing his hands in the man’s face. 

His teammates held him back, and officials ejected him, but as he walked back down the tunnel, he argued with another opposing fan who threw a drink at him. Several others in the crowd followed suit, and security had to hold Cousins on the floor as he attempted to retaliate.

See social media’s reaction to Cousins’ punishment below.

DeMarcus Cousins Kicked Off Basketball Team For Ball-Scratching Incident & Attempting To Fight Fans  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

