'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is The Shot In The Arm The MCU Needed
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Review: A Well-Crafted, Cameo-Filled Love Letter To Fox’s Marvel Movie Universe
How Deadpool & Wolverine Becomes MCU CanonReynolds enlists the help of his favorite director/friend, Shawn Levy, to help bring the foul-mouthed, pansexual antihero and THE X-MAN, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), into the MCU and right the ship that has veered off course. The film focuses on the two titular characters, who long to belong in their respective timelines. They must work together to save their worlds while taking on a global threat in Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) they didn’t know existed. Deadpool’s inclusion in the MCU is due to an opportunity presented to him by a TVA Agent named Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who presents Wade Wilson with the chance of a lifetime to be a part of the sacred timeline. At the same time, Wade learns that his entry into the sacred timeline will come with a cost: his timeline, which will see the friends he loves dearly wiped from existence because it lost its “anchor point,” in Wolverine. Deadpool chooses to save his timeline and realizes he will need a Wolverine to save it, taking them on what Reynolds describes as “a story about two friends coming together, backdropped by a universe that is no longer wanted or needed.”
A Deadpool Movies Juiced Up Of MCU SteroidsThe film’s trailers revealed some of the cameos to get fans excited, much to the dismay of any. The film is rich with them, so we can wholeheartedly say nothing was spoiled by the trailers out in the wild. The cameos in the film are all not just fan service; each cameo helps push the story forward uniquely. Deadpool & Wolverine is also littered with easter eggs from both 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios projects that you will be hard-pressed to find in just one viewing of this movie, so if the goal was to get MCU fans to come back for a second or third viewing, that goal was accomplished by Marvel Studios. The film also shows what a Deadpool movie would look like when the MCU is involved, and what you get is one of the most rewarding experiences since Spider-Man: No Way Home. It boasts plenty of cameos that got audiences clapping in their seats. Deadpool & Wolverine also has plenty of those moments and utilizes them even better than Spider-Man: No Way Home. Add in the Marvel Studios flare or the studios’ super-serum, aka cash and visual effects, we witness Deadpool, Wolverine, and other characters from the Fox Marvel Universe in an energy we have yet to experience now.
Yes, Deadpool Is Marvel JesusDeadpool & Wolverine isn’t just introducing the two titular characters into the MCU; it’s also a love letter to the Fox Marvel Universe and other Marvel-related projects from different studios. Yes, many of those movies can’t compare to most Marvel Studios films, but they are essential in laying the groundwork for today’s MCU. This film is also the shot in the arm the MCU so desperately needed, showing that there is room for R-rated films like Deadpool & Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige gave Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy free reign to deliver a raunchy, super-violent film that, at the center of it, tells a story about friendship and just wanting to belong. Yes, some jokes don’t land, while others hit the mark, with mentions of pegging and plenty of references to cocaine, which we are sure had Feige sweating in his office filled with collectibles, but that’s what you ask for when you bring Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool into the MCU. It’s a film that shows that Feige and Marvel Studios are not afraid to admit their stumbles and allows a fourth wall-breaking character like Deadpool to point out the MCU’s flaws with his classic flair for comedy. Everything, down to Wolvie’s iconic yellow superhero suit, has a story to tell in this film, and it’s expertly explained why, after enduring the black leather outfits in the X-Men films, Logan decided to suit up and put on the costume his X-Men teammates begged him to wear. Both Levy and Reynolds damn nearly flawlessly delivered a movie the Marvel Studios needed to show it’s still the king while still showing that Hugh Jackman, if he wanted to, can still carry on the mantle of the Wolverine in future MCU projects. When Deadpool calls himself “Marvel Jesus” in the film, it’s definitely not cap. With some help from Wolverine, Deadpool has saved the MCU and the Multiverse Saga while giving Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios a new blueprint for the future. It’s safe to say Marvel Studios has found its groove again, with a helping hand from two former 20th Century Fox characters.
1. Deadpool & Wolverine
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Review: A Well-Crafted, Cameo-Filled Love Letter To Fox’s Marvel Movie Universe was originally published on cassiuslife.com