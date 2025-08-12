DDG Cuffed & Released Following Swatting Incident, Cops Start Digital Manhunt To Find The Culprit

DDG had a scary experience with law enforcement after someone swatted him.

TMZ Hip Hop exclusively reports that a day that was supposed to be fun turned into a horrifying experience for DDG after he was swatted during a paintball tournament.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Sunday afternoon claiming a man was carrying and shooting a firearm, threatening to inflict harm on everyone around him.

When law enforcement arrived, they quickly drew their weapons and briefly detained the rapper/streamer, and it was all caught on his livestream, while his fans watched in horror.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

TMZ Hip Hop reports that no one else, including DDG, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation and quickly determined that none of the information from the 911 call was real.

After law enforcement saw that nobody had a firearm in their possession or posed a threat to anyone in the area, the cuffs were taken off DDG.

Police Quickly Began A Digital Manhunt For The Swatter

According to the celebrity gossip site, a digital manhunt for the swatter quickly began.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Deputies then conducted a field report for a fraudulent emergency call … the Detective Bureau is currently investigating to discover the identity of the person responsible for making the fake call.

DDG’s attorney and manager, Dimitri Hurt, tells TMZ Hip Hop … “The anonymous caller fabricated a claim that DDG was armed and threatening people, which led to an unnecessary and heavily armed police response to a peaceful paintball live stream event. This reckless and malicious act disrupted the tournament, caused unnecessary panic among attendees, and put everyone present — including law enforcement — in harm’s way.”

Dimitri continues … “DDG, who was there simply to enjoy and participate in the event, was deeply shaken by the incident. Having officers respond under the false belief that you are armed is an incredibly distressing and traumatizing experience. We are grateful that no one was physically harmed, but the emotional toll and the damage to the event’s atmosphere were significant.”

DDG also didn’t waste time talking about the incident, hopping on a stream and telling his viewers that he almost lost his life because of the dangerous prank.

Regardless of how you feel about DDG, his ongoing battle with the mother of his son, singer/actress Halle Bailey, swatting people is never cool.

The internet also feels the same way; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

DDG Cuffed & Released Following Swatting Incident, Cops Start Digital Manhunt To Find The Culprit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Facts 2. Lol, of course y’all blame Roc Nation 3. 4. Exactly 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.