Mann, He’s Funny: David Mann’s Funniest Moments

David Mann has been bringing the laughter for years. The gospel artist and comedian, best known for his portrayal of Mr. Brown in Tyler Perry's stage plays and films, began making people laugh in the early 2000s, winning viewers over with his eccentric taste in fashion, ashy knees, and witty responses.

While he's Mr. Brown to many, Mann doesn't shy away from vulnerability and expressing himself, as seen in several interviews alongside his wife, gospel singer and actress Tamela Mann. Despite a previous battle with depression, speaking out and embracing who he is as a person has resulted in a deeper connection with his fans and an even stronger appreciation for the work he does.

SEE ALSO: DeVon Franklin & Tyler Perry Team Up To Produce Faith-Based Films For Netflix

From the plays to the big screen, Mann has continuously won fans over with his infectious humor and louder-than-life confidence playing a character who is the complete opposite of who he is off camera. His ability to transform into Mr. Brown while maintaining his every day, down-to-earth, personality has easily made him a favorite among audiences and solidified his reputation within the entertainment industry. While Mann is known for many things, he will always be remembered for his ability to bring on the funny. Here are seven videos highlighting some of David Mann's funniest moments.

1. During the 2021 Stellar Awards, David Mann and Kirk Franklin go full Kid 'N Play in a dance off showcasing their best moves from back in the day, including the cabbage patch and infamous moonwalk.

2. Mr. Brown takes the stage alongside an audience member to reveal his secret moves in a lively dance battle set to the remix of his catchy hit, “This is Your Granddaddy.” While we knew David Mann was an incredibly talented gospel artist, actor, and comedian, who would have guessed that he could add break dancing to his resume?

3. In this clip of Tyler Perry’s 2005 “Meet the Browns” stage play, Mr. Brown sings acapella during a praise break, giving the audience yet another reason to burst into tears of laughter. While David stays in character, Tamela Mann, who plays Cora, is seen struggling to hold it together as she tries to keep from laughing at Mr. Brown’s ridiculously funny scene.

4. David Mann and Lavell Crawford take the stage at the Neighborhood Awards going blow-for-blow with their best jokes.

5. In 2012, Mr. Brown celebrated the New Year at World Changers Church, delivering both comedy and worship to a room full of people.

6. It’s no secret that when it comes to dancing, Mr. Brown knows how to do a bit more than your typical two-step. In this video, Madea and Mr. Brown are shown on two separate occasions dancing together on stage during the filming of one of Tyler Perry’s plays.