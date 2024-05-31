NY Giant Darren Waller Drops Emotional Music Video Amid Kelsey Plum Divorce, Promptly Roasted On Social Media

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

about your failed relationship is a different kind of secondhand embarrassment.

That’s what WNBA star Kelsey Plum is going through right now after her divorce from Darren Waller.

The New York Giants tight end appears to dabble in singing when he’s not running routes or participating in OTAs. He’s got enough time to get some bars off about his ex.

He touts music as his “best tool of expression,” dropping a video for the track called “Who Knew (Her Perspective).”

“I thought our love was real. Who knew that love could kill?” he sings while walking around a deserted gloomy beach before sitting across from a brunette woman, likely to portray Plum. The two fake a heated conversation that obviously ends with disagreement as Waller storms away to continue crooning.

He continues to sing to her as she slowly drives down the road and walks alongside her.

“F-ck what your plans are,” Waller sings. “Go ahead and call off. Tired of your day job. We can go on that dirt road like some kids. We can go play.”

The video appears to end with some sort of reconciliation when she joins him in a serene moment on the beach, only to stab him in the back and walk off as he falls to the sand.

Yup, it’s pretty dramatic.

The Las Vegas Ace’s star was married to Waller for a little over a year, filing for divorce in April 2024. Following the news, Plum took to Instagram Stories with a statement that read,

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” the two-time WNBA Champ wrote. “God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends.”

The divorced athletes have very different plans for the summer. Plum looks to three-peat with her Aces and tow a newly launched cigar company, while Waller is steadily contemplating retiring after almost a decade in the NFL.

But see how he’s getting roasted for his song below.

