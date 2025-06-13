Father’s Day doesn’t always come with the same bells and whistles as Mother’s Day, but it should.

Our dads, grandfathers, uncles, father-figures, and Black men raising families deserve their flowers too. Whether he taught you how to ride a bike, how to stand ten toes in the face of struggle, or just how to be real, there’s always a song out there that captures that kind of love.

RELATED: Gone Too Soon: 16 R&B Stars Who Died Under 35

This playlist is a mix of gratitude, memories, and lessons passed down. Some tracks celebrate fatherhood’s strength, others sit in the complexities of it.

Check out these 10 R&B songs about the special old man in your life!

Daddy Lessons: 10 R&B Songs About Pops for Father’s Day was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Gerald LeVert & Eddie LeVert – Wind Beneath My Wings The Leverts put their own soulful spin on this classic, making it a heartfelt father-son tribute. 2. Beyoncé – Daddy One of Bey’s most personal tracks, this song is a soft tribute to her father and manager (at the time), Mathew Knowles. 3. Luther Vandross – Dance With My Father A gut-punch every time. Luther reflects on childhood memories and the painful longing after his father’s passing. 4. Sade – Babyfather With her signature smooth style, Sade celebrates a father who’s loving, present, and proud. 5. Chrisette Michele – Your Joy This jazzy ballad is about the love between a father and daughter. 6. James Brown – Papa Don’t Take No Mess James wasn’t just the Godfather of Soul, he was the voice of Black fatherhood for a generation. This track is a no-nonsense ode to tough love and real-life parenting. 7. Beyoncé – Daddy Lessons Another Bey track, she switches gears here. Blending country, jazz, and storytelling. This one’s about strength, legacy, and the lessons she got from a daddy who prepared her for the real world. 8. Isn’t She Lovely – Stevie Wonder This anthem was written for Stevie’s daughter, and it’s one of the most iconic celebrations of fatherhood ever recorded. 9. Bryan Andrew Wilson – Still, My Father This raw gospel-rooted song speaks to complicated relationships with dads who may not have always been there, but are still part of the story. 10. Horace Silver – Song for My Father A timeless jazz instrumental that’s been sampled, studied, and celebrated across generations. Horace Silver composed this as a tribute to his Cape Verdean father.