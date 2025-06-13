Father’s Day doesn’t always come with the same bells and whistles as Mother’s Day, but it should.
Our dads, grandfathers, uncles, father-figures, and Black men raising families deserve their flowers too. Whether he taught you how to ride a bike, how to stand ten toes in the face of struggle, or just how to be real, there’s always a song out there that captures that kind of love.
This playlist is a mix of gratitude, memories, and lessons passed down. Some tracks celebrate fatherhood’s strength, others sit in the complexities of it.
Check out these 10 R&B songs about the special old man in your life!
Daddy Lessons: 10 R&B Songs About Pops for Father’s Day was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Gerald LeVert & Eddie LeVert – Wind Beneath My Wings
The Leverts put their own soulful spin on this classic, making it a heartfelt father-son tribute.
2. Beyoncé – Daddy
One of Bey’s most personal tracks, this song is a soft tribute to her father and manager (at the time), Mathew Knowles.
3. Luther Vandross – Dance With My Father
A gut-punch every time. Luther reflects on childhood memories and the painful longing after his father’s passing.
4. Sade – Babyfather
With her signature smooth style, Sade celebrates a father who’s loving, present, and proud.
5. Chrisette Michele – Your Joy
This jazzy ballad is about the love between a father and daughter.
6. James Brown – Papa Don’t Take No Mess
James wasn’t just the Godfather of Soul, he was the voice of Black fatherhood for a generation. This track is a no-nonsense ode to tough love and real-life parenting.
7. Beyoncé – Daddy Lessons
Another Bey track, she switches gears here. Blending country, jazz, and storytelling. This one’s about strength, legacy, and the lessons she got from a daddy who prepared her for the real world.
8. Isn’t She Lovely – Stevie Wonder
This anthem was written for Stevie’s daughter, and it’s one of the most iconic celebrations of fatherhood ever recorded.
9. Bryan Andrew Wilson – Still, My Father
This raw gospel-rooted song speaks to complicated relationships with dads who may not have always been there, but are still part of the story.
10. Horace Silver – Song for My Father
A timeless jazz instrumental that’s been sampled, studied, and celebrated across generations. Horace Silver composed this as a tribute to his Cape Verdean father.
