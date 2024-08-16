Listen Live
Travel

Countries In Central Africa

Countries Located In Central Africa

Published on August 16, 2024
The continent of Africa is sometimes referred to as one place, which is far from reality. There are 54 countries that make up the continent, each with their own languages, traditions, music and more!

Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa

Africa is the 2nd largest continent of all 7 around the world with an area of 11,724,000 square miles but has the most countries with 54. Asia, is the largest covering 17,226,200 square miles with 48 countries. The remaining continents; North America has 23 countries, South America has 12 countries, Europe has 44 countries and lastly, Australia and Antarctica, which are both a country and continent. Also See: The 7 Continents On Earth
There are 8 countries located in the central region of the continent of Africa; Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon. Continue reading for information on each country! Also See: Africa’s Island Nations Countries Located In East Africa Countries Located In North Africa Countries Located In West Africa Countries Located In Southern Africa

1. Angola

Angola
Source: Getty

Angola is bordered by  DR CongoZambiaand Namibia.

Like the USA has 50 states, Angola has 18 provinces 

Learn more about Angola here

2. Cameroon

Cameroon
Source: Getty

Cameroon is bordered by Nigeria, Chad, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

Like the USA has 50 states, Cameroon has 10 regions. 

Learn more about Cameroon here

3. Central African Republic

Central African Republic
Source: Getty

Central African Republic is bordered by ChadSudanSouth SudanDR Congo, Congo and Cameroon.

Like the USA has 50 states, Central African Republic has 14 administrative prefectures.

Learn more about Central African Republic here

4. Chad

Chad
Source: Getty

Chad is bordered by LibyaSudanCentral African RepublicNigeria and Niger.

Like the USA has 50 states, Chad has 23 regions.

Learn more about Chad here

5. Congo

Congo
Source: Getty

Congo is bordered by Central African RepublicCameroonGabon and Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Like the USA has 50 states, Congo has 11 provinces 

Learn more about Congo here

6. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo
Source: Getty

Democratic Republic of the Congo is bordered by Central African RepublicSouth SudanUgandaRwandaBurundiTanzaniaZambiaAngolaand Congo.

Like the USA has 50 states, Democratic Republic of the Congo has 26 provinces 

Learn more about Democratic Republic of the Congo here

7. Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea
Source: Getty

Equatorial Guinea is bordered by Cameroon and Gabon.

Like the USA has 50 states, Equatorial Guinea has 2 regions and 8 provinces.

Learn more about Equatorial Guinea here

8. Gabon

Gabon
Source: Getty

Gabon is bordered by  Equatorial GuineaCameroon and Congo.

Like the USA has 50 states, Gabon has 9 provinces 

Learn more about Gabon here

