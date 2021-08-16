Concerns Rise In Nigeria Over Boko Haram After Taliban Seized Afghanistan

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Afghanistan currently has the attention of the world trained its way after the South Asian nation fell swiftly and is now under the control of the Taliban. With the group’s takeover of the country, concerns that a similar shift in power swinging towards the Boko Haram group in Nigeria is rising.

On Monday (August 16), Boko Haram was trending on Twitter with many observing how the extremist group could find itself surging in Nigeria as it shares the same desire for sharia law to be spread among the land. Even with the death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau after a clash with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and the defection of 1,000 troops, the group, which is also known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād or JAS still strikes fear across Nigeria.

With Afghanistan falling to Taliban control, concerns are cropping up around the world that the region could become a haven of terrorism and that international observance of what’s occurring on the ground there all but taken away will give rise to attacks in the United States and abroad. To Nigeria’s credit, some within the African nation are exhibiting pride that its defense forces have reportedly beat back the worst of the Boko Haram insurgency.

“Nigeria is not A-STAN. Boko Haram was the world’s deadliest terror group with as many as 30,000 fighters. We didnt rely on anyone for close air support. We were mocked, sanctioned, covertly undermined…but ALONE we prevailed. What happened in ASTAN will never happen here,” tweeted @DefenseNigeria, which is not officially connected to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

As U.S. and international troops continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, disturbing images of people attempting to flee by hanging on the sides of a U.S. Air Force plane attempting to take to the skies have been circulating with reports saying some fell to their deaths. There have also been a handful of reports of the unrest in Afghanistan but largely, the western world is being kept in the dark.

