5 College Coaches who could translate to the NBA

You gotta love a Thursday morning before 7am Woj bomb, right?

That’s exactly what we got when he reported the Lakers were seriously courting UConn head coach Dan Hurley and were expected to make a long-term, lucrative offer to the 2-time national champion. It’s obvious this would be a massive move that would have implications in both the NBA and college game.

But immediately after the report my X timeline was filled with mocking due to the long list of college coaches who have failed at the next level…Rick Pitino, John Calipari, John Beilein etc. And still I’m intrigued by the potential move by Hurley. Will his maniac style work for 82 games in the NBA? Will he try to fight fans like he did in the college game? And how will he get along with Lebron James? All of these are valid questions as this story plays out over the next several days.

So, let’s move Hurley aside and focus on other college coaches who I think could cut it at the NBA level. I’m sure readers will have disagreements on some of these names. Who did I miss? Take a look and let me know…

