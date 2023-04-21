Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Coi Leray isn’t here for Latto’s bars about her body in the new song Put It On Da Floor, and she took to Twitter to let the world know exactly how she feels.

However, some fans don’t think what Latto said should be considered rap beef at all.

Check out the song below.

“Latto bye [sleeping face emoji] here you go taking about my body,” her tweet began. “Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously.”

Latto has yet to publicly respond.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The bars in question are at the beginning of Latto’s second verse. “Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray,” she began. “Bitches like to run their mouths but I’m the type to run the fade.”

Check out all of Coi’s tweets below, along with some fan reactions about the ongoing situation.

Coi Leray and Latto’s rap brands previously crossed paths last year when about 100 of Latto’s songs were leaked online. In that collection were reference tracks to a few songs that Coi Leray eventually came out with, brining into question the rap writing ability of both emcees.

From HipHopDX:

Latto’s demo of “Blick Blick,” Coi Leray’s hit collaboration with Nicki Minaj, contained various lines and flows that appeared on the final version, casting doubt on Coi’s previous assertion that she wrote her own lyrics on the song.

In response, the Trendsetter star defended her “amazing” songwriting ability while “educating” her critics about how the music industry works behind the scenes.

“It’s unfortunate what happened to Latto,” she said on Instagram Live.

To read the entire HipHopDX report, [click here].

Coi Leray Blasts Latto For Body Shaming Bars in ‘Put It On Da Floor’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com