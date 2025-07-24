Cleanse & Soothe: 7 Scalp Care Products to Refresh A Dry, Itchy Mane

Contrary to popular belief, skincare goes beyond your go-to cleanser, toner, moisturizer, and sunscreen. While most folks follow a standard face care routine, the same can’t be said for their scalps. Yes, your scalp, although covered by hair, is also skin, too. Ladosha Wright, RevAir’s Resident Expert, trichologist, and salon owner, shares that “the scalp is by far the most overlooked aspect of hair health.” And like your face care regimen, failing to use the right scalp care products can cause multiple issues, including a dry and itchy scalp.

So, what is the best way to treat a dry, itchy scalp? Before treating the condition, it’s essential to understand why it occurs. Wright shares that “hormones are the most common culprit for dry scalp.” Hormones regulate oil (sebum) production, which helps to keep the scalp moisturized. So, a hormonal imbalance can affect the level of sebum produced and lead to dry scalp. Improper shampoo techniques and using the wrong shampoo can also cause dryness.

As for an itchy scalp, anything from allergic reactions to scalp disorders (psoriasis, eczema, etc.) can cause the discomfort. However, she says it’s best to “identify why itchy scalp is present through process of elimination,” so you can move accordingly.

There’s no way to maintain a strong foundation for hair growth without a balanced scalp care routine. According to Wright, part of the problem lies with folks not being able to identify what a healthy scalp should look like. “A healthy scalp is lighter and can appear translucent,” she says. “It’s also free of sores and open wounds, which both would require medical attention. Most people confuse an unclean scalp with being unhealthy. An unclean scalp is just that—it is unclean.” Wright shares that “the clear-cut signs that your scalp needs cleaning are flakes, odor, and itchiness.”

YouTube University and TikTok’s #HairTok will tell you that using a nourishing shampoo, conditioner, and the occasional deep conditioner should cover all the bases. However, it goes beyond those haircare staples. “The secret to healthy hair lies in using haircare products that are uniquely formulated to complement the flora of the scalp and respect the function of the follicle,” Wright says.

If you’re ready to get your scalp care game in order, it’s time to take action. Keep reading for seven scalp care products—from shampoos to detoxes—to give your scalp proper TLC.

1. Revair Revitalizing Shampoo Source:Amazon The right shampoo sets the tone for a wash day by purifying the hair and scalp. When considering a dry and itchy scalp, reaching for an offering that can soften your strands and gently cleanse without stripping is key. The remedy? Revair’s Revitalizing Shampoo. “It gently cleanses the scalp with ingredients that also revitalize a stressed scalp, and restore scalp and hair to their natural luster,” Ladosha says. “Carefully formulated to gently cleanse, the shampoo delivers a 1-2-3 punch to scalp and hair debris. It removes build-up from both sebum and styling products, while biotin, antioxidants, and turmeric extract work to revitalize the scalp and fortify hair.” 2. Bask & Lather Scalp Stimulator Source:Bask & Lather Looking for an oil that can aid with hair growth and provide scalp nourishment? This Scalp Stimulator is formulated with cold-pressed oils, infused with rosemary and mint, and fatty acids that stimulate the scalp and increase blood circulation to hair follicles. 3. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo Source:Sephora Although many products can cleanse your scalp to perfection, scalp scrubs rank high due to the massaging technique that stimulates blood circulation to hair follicles, which boosts hair growth. Brigeo’s offering, in particular, is a fan-favorite due to its plant-based formula. This formula gently sloughs away debris, dead skin, and other impurities, moisturizes, and soothes for a healthy environment.



4. Rizos Curls Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp & Hair Rinse Source:Amazon If you love incorporating hair rinses into your routine, the Rizos Curls Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp & Hair Rinse is a gem. Formulated with certified organic apple cider vinegar and niacinamide, this number gently clarifies and reduces the scalp’s sebum for a refreshed feel. Plus, it improves hair manageability and gives your strands lasting shine. 5. Amika Reset Cleansing Oil Source:Sephora Calling all protective style lovers! If you struggle with keeping your scalp clean through twists, braids, and other woven looks, it’s time to add a cleansing oil into the equation. The amika Reset Cleansing Oil works wonders to remove buildup and dryness from your mane. Plus, its pointed nozzle helps target hard-to-reach areas easily—all without disturbing your style in the process. 6. Kiss Colors & Care Scalp Fixer Source:Amazon No rule says you must suffer from tension due to tight ponytails, braids, twists, etc. Kiss Colors & Care’s Scalp Fixer is the perfect remedy that puts your scalp and mind at ease. Boasting a blend of botanicals and oils, this serum minimizes scalp itching and irritation, reduces buildup, and soothes the scalp.

7. PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Deep Scalp Detox 2 -in-1 Hair Serum Cleanser Source:Sephora The minute you notice an itchy or oily scalp, persistent scalp buildup, and dandruff, it’s a sign that your hair and scalp are crying out for help. This is where Pattern Beauty’s Scalp Detox shines. Thanks to its tingly formula, this number removes impurities straight from the follicles, unclogs pores, and gives your scalp the ultimate refresh, sans the harsh feel.