Claressa Shields Says She’s Got $15 Million To Pull Laila Ali Out of Retirement, X Reacts To The Potential Fight

Published on July 19, 2025

Claressa Shields Secures $15 Million For Laila Ali Fight

Source: Getty Images / Claressa Shields / Laila Ali

Claressa Shields is ready to put on the boxing gloves to fight Laila Ali. The “GWOAT” claimed she secured the $15 million to pull Ali out of retirement to make the dream match happen. 

Laila Ali made it very clear that she wouldn’t consider ending her retirement unless $15 million was on the table, so in a video shared by TMZ Sports, Shields said bet, and came through with that cash.

“Laila, I’m here with my team. I got some great news for you. We got the $15 million!” the undefeated champion said in the video sent to TMZ Sports.

She continued, “Let’s make a fight between me and you. The best versus the best. The greats versus the greats. The GWOAT versus Muhammad Ali‘s daughter, Laila Ali. Let’s make it happen.”

As for where the money is coming from, Ruben Branson of Wynn Records will be providing the $15 million, and to put a punctuation on the moment, trotted out a big check for that exact amount with Laila Ali’s name on it.

“So you’re saying we got the $15 million. We got the venue, and we got the dates. Now all we need is Laila Ali. Are you gonna make the fight happen or what? You asked for $15 million and we delivered,” Shields said in her final message to Ali.

The Ball Is Now In Laila Ali’s Court

Shields officially putting the ball in Ali’s court comes after comments by Muhammad Ali’s daughter during the lead-up to the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight when she was asked about the chances of her coming out of retirement.

“Unless somebody calls me and says they have [the $15 to $20 million], we’re not even gonna have a conversation,” Ali said.

Well, the money is on the table, let’s see what Laila Ali has to say next.

You can see reactions to the potential fight in the gallery below.

