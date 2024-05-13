News

Childish Gambino Drops ‘Atavista’ LP, Announces World Tour

Published on May 13, 2024

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Childish Gambino, the musical persona of Donald Glover, released his last full-length project 3.15.20 in 2020 and a reimagined version of the album was released in Atavista. Glover also announced that a new Childish Gambino album will be released this summer along with the announcement of a world tour.

Taking to Twitter, Glover shared the news with his legion of fans that Atavista is now available and explained the scope of the project in plain terms.

“ATAVISTA is streaming now. [T]his album is the finished version of “3.15.20”, the album i put out 4 years ago. [T]here’s a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song. [T]he all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer, read Glover’s tweet on Monday (May 13).

Glover also announced the release of a new video for “Little Foot Big Foot” directed by longtime collaborator Hiro Murai and features Young Nudy.

Keeping with the Childish Gambino news, Glover will be taking the show on the road after announcing a world tour that kicks off on August 11 of this year and ends on February 11, 2025. WILLOW will join Glover on the United States leg of the tour and Aamarae will serve as tour support for the world tour segment.

Considering it has been just over four years since the release of 3.15.20, fans of Childish Gambino have been clamoring for new music especially after Glover announced the release of Atavista earlier this year. The title of the final album under Glover’s stage name is Bando Stone & the New World and is said to be a soundtrack for a movie of the same name.

Tickets for the Childish Gambino world tour can be obtained earlier by American Express Card members for North American, Australian, and some United Kingdom dates. The general sale will go live on Friday, May 17. Learn more here.

Check out the album below and the “Little Foot Big Foot” video along with reactions from fans.

Photo: Getty

