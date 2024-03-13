Listen Live

Check Out These Irish Whiskey Choices For St. Patrick’s Day

Published on March 13, 2024

smiling young multiethnic male friends in suits clinking glasses of whiskey

This Sunday (March 17), people across the nation will take to their favorite watering holes to either show off their Irish pride or share in the revelry all the same for St. Patrick’s Day. For those of you who are new to Irish whiskey or haven’t checked out the category in a while, we’ve got a few choices for you.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is just upon us and celebrations of all kinds will be taking place, and there are a lot of Irish whiskey fans out there. I too enjoy the category as well, and was my first exposure to whiskey outside of the United States. For this particular piece, I’m going to feature a few brands some might know and others you should get to know.

While I want to get into the weeds of what St. Paddy’s Day is truly about, I’ll yield the floor to Britannica to briefly explain.

From Britannica:

St. Patrick’s Day was originally celebrated in Ireland with religious services and feasts in honour of St. Patrick, one of Ireland’s patron saints. When Irish immigrants brought St. Patrick’s Day traditions to the United States, the day evolved into a secular celebration of Irish culture.

You may have noticed the spelling of Irish whiskey, which adds the “e” unlike scotch. Also unlike scotch, Irish whiskey does not use peat or if it’s added, a smaller amount is applied. Irish whiskey is made from wheat, corn, and barley, similar to American whiskey. And like other whiskies, there are single malt, blended, and single pot still offerings. There is also Irish cream, which goes well with coffee as most know.

Now, let’s get on with checking out some Irish whiskies. Have a safe and sound St. Patrick’s Day.

was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Bushmills

Bushmills Source:Bushmills

Learn more here.

2. Clonakilty

Clonakilty Source:Clonakilty

Learn more here.

3. Jameson

Jameson Source:Jameson

Learn more here.

4. Redbreast

Redbreast Source:Redbreast

Learn more here.

5. The Busker

The Busker Source:The Busker

Learn more here.

6. Tullamore Dew

Tullamore Dew Source:Tullamore Dew

Learn more here.

