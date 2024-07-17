Check Out First Look Images From Lifetime’s Biopic ‘Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall’ Starring The Lady of Rage

First Look Images From Lifetime's Biopic 'Miss Cleo'
Lifetime is bringing the heat this summer with an all-new biopic about one of TV’s most unforgettable personalities: Miss Cleo. Check out a first look of the series starring Robin “The Lady of Rage” Allen, “Power” star Shane Johnson and more inside. The biopic stars The Lady of Rage, Johnson from “Power,” and Ian Bohen from “Yellowstone,” and it’s directed by the legendary Tim Reid, best known for his work on “Sister, Sister.” The film dives deep into the late 90s, capturing the moment when single mom Youree Dell Harris, desperate to support her family, takes a job with the Psychic Readers Network. Little did she know, she’d become the iconic Miss Cleo, beloved by viewers everywhere.Get ready, because
But it wasn’t all crystal balls and tarot cards. When the Psychic Readers Network faced serious fraud allegations, Miss Cleo herself became a target. For the first time, this film will reveal her side of the story. Miss Cleo was a cultural phenomenon, rocking her vibrant turban and captivating audiences with her psychic insights on late-night TV. She was more than just a psychic. She was a confidante to millions who called her for advice. Yet, her life took a drastic turn when the network was accused of deceptive practices, forcing her to fight for her reputation and financial stability. “Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall” also features an incredible cast including Daphne Maxwell Reid, Cocoa Brown, and Towanda Braxton. Produced by Hillionaire Productions for Lifetime, the film promises to deliver a compelling look at Miss Cleo’s journey, with a screenplay by Camara Davis and direction by Tim Reid. Immediately following the biopic, “Call Me Miss Cleo” takes viewers behind the scenes of the ’90s TV psychic’s rise, fall, and rebirth. Produced by Gunpowder & Sky for HBO Max, this documentary digs into the life of Youree Dell Harris, featuring interviews with celebrities and those who knew her best. Directed by Celia Aniskovich and Jennifer Brea, it peels back the layers of Miss Cleo’s complex persona. Set your reminders for Saturday, August 10 at 8/7c, when “Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall” premieres, followed by the eye-opening documentary “Call Me Miss Cleo” at 10/9c. Mark your calendars, because this is one TV event you don’t want to miss/
Check out first look images below:
