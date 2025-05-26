Former Longtime Harlem Congressman Charlie Rangel Dies At 94
Charlie Rangel, the former congressman who represented several New York districts across his four-decade career, died on Monday (May 26) at the age of 94. Rep. Charlie Rangel’s storied career also included a stint in the military, where he became a decorated war veteran before completing his high school studies and going on to earn a law degree, culminating in a long life of public service. Charlie Rangel was born Charles Bernard Rangel on June 11, 1930, in Harlem, N.Y. Rangel’s father was a native of Puerto Rico, and his mother was Black. As a young man, Rangel, who was raised primarily by his mother, took odd jobs before dropping out of high school at 16. Rangel enlisted in the United States Army, serving between 1948 and 1952. He was a member of the all-Black 503rd Field Artillery Battalion in the 2nd Infantry Division.
Fighting in the Korean War as part of a racially segregated unit, Rangel’s actions led his fellow soldiers to safety, earning him the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and three battle stars. Rangel returned home and completed his high school studies, then enrolled in the New York University School of Commerce. From there, Rangel went on to earn a law degree from St. John’s University School of Law in 1960. Rangel was named the Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York by U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, staying in the role for a year. Rangel, under the tutelage of civil rights activist and Assemblyman Percy Sutton, would later serve as a state assemblyman, beginning his life in public office. In 1970, Rangel challenged longtime congressman Rep. Adam Clayton Powell Jr., who fell out of favor in the public eye with some due to an ethics scandal, losing his seat in 1967 but regaining it in 1969 after a U.S. Supreme Court decision detailed in the Powell v. McCormack case. Rangel would go on to serve 23 terms in Congress before retiring in 2017. Along the way, he was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and became the first Black chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. One of the hallmarks of Rangel was his no-nonsense approach to working for his constituents and his ability to work across the aisle with the opposing parties to get bills moved through the chamber. Rangel also had an affable personality that resonated well with his colleagues, and his distinctive New York accent was hard to miss. As a member of the Gang of Four, which included David Dinkins, Basil Paterson, and the aforementioned Sutton. The quartet was notable for its ascension in the political realm. In 2024, Rangel’s wife of 60 years, Alma Carter, passed away. He is survived by two children, Steven and Alicia, and three grandsons. On X, reactions to the passing of Rep. Charlie Rangel have cropped up. We’ve got them listed below. [h/t CNN] — Photo: Tom Williams / Getty
Former Longtime Harlem Congressman Charlie Rangel Dies At 94 was originally published on hiphopwired.com
